    Brave Group appointed as agency to roll out South African Tourism's global advocacy programme

    13 Oct 2021
    Issued by: Brave Group
    We are pleased to announce that South African Tourism has appointed the global independent agency Brave Group, to run its Global Advocacy Programme.
    Brave Group appointed as agency to roll out South African Tourism's global advocacy programme

    The three-year appointment comes at a critical time as the world slowly opens up to tourism again after being battered by the global pandemic.

    Brave Group will be partnering with specialist agencies MMGY Global and Afrika Desk to build positive brand affinity for South Africa with the international leisure travel and business community.

    Brave Group CEO Karabo Songo says, “We are delighted with the confidence and trust that SA Tourism has placed in our group of companies. In coming months, we will harness the strength from all of our operating companies to manage this important project. Assisting the tourism sector in its drive across multiple international markets is a singular honour for us, particularly as we are a home-grown and independent group that fervently believes in the power of global tourism and trade to bolster our growth.”

    Part of the account objectives will be to address audiences across 24 key source markets and to tailor specific messages to their needs. Songo says with its international partners MMGY Global and Afrika Desk, the agencies are well positioned to do this.

    "While South Africa works hard to reopen its borders to international travel, work on the return-to-our-shores strategy will begin immediately. This will involve developing a key message and outreach plan that will be activated during the month of October," says Songo

    SA Tourism CEO, Sthembiso Dlamini says the organisation is excited with working with Brave Group.

    “We need strong supporting global agency partners to work with us in instilling confidence by getting key messages to our trade partners and consumers in our source markets around the world. I am extremely pleased that we have Brave Group on board with us,” commented Dlamini.

    “With this Global Advocacy Programme, we are ramping up our communication to the global community and this will influence South Africa’s ability to successfully compete against other long haul destinations. Our country is more than ready and equipped to welcome international visitors,” concluded Dlamini.

    Brave Group
    A global Integrated advertising agency group with a clear ethos: Great Country, Great Economy, Great Brands, Great People.

