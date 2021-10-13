Industries

    New York Festivals TV and Film Awards winners announced

    13 Oct 2021
    New York Festivals (NYF) Television and Film Awards announced the 2021 Storytellers Gala award winners. World-class work created by global storytellers from 40+ countries was honoured at the Storytellers Gala virtual event on 12 October.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The 2021 TV and Film Awards were extremely competitive this year. Winning entries showcased passionate and innovative storytelling that engaged viewers in a diverse number of genres including entertainment, documentaries, journalism, sports, promos, and corporate image films.

    2021 Grand Awards


    My Octopus Teacher documentary: Nature and Wildlife (Off the Fence B.V./Sea Change Project/Netflix). The film takes the viewer to a spectacular undersea world few humans have ever seen, rich with unimaginable vistas, creatures, and characters. The 2021 Oscar-winning documentary showcases a fully immersive cinematic experience and redefines the relationship between human and wild animal.



    All Creatures Great And Small Entertainment Programme: Drama (Playground TV for Masterpiece PBS and Channel 5 in association with All3media International and Screen Yorkshire) earned the NYF Grand for their adaptation of the much-loved popular BBC series that ran through the 70s-90s. The new vision for the show preserves the rich spirit, tone, and values of Herriot’s iconic characters and stories and brings his sharply observed, entertaining tales of country life in the North of England to life for a wide modern audience.


    The Last Dance News Programme: Best Nonfiction Series; The Grand Award-winning 10-part documentary series from ESPN Films and Netflix explores the period in 1997 as Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls were followed by a film crew as they began their quest to win a sixth NBA title. The result is the film “The Last Dance”, a remarkable portrait of an iconic player and a celebrated team –revealed more than two decades later.



    Broadcaster of the Year went to Al Jazeera English’s coverage of the international issues and universal themes, earning them the title for the fifth consecutive year.

    “We are delighted to once again win the top accolade of Broadcaster of the Year from the New York Festivals,” said Giles Trendle, managing director of Al Jazeera English. “We consider it a great honour to have our work recognised and rewarded by such a distinguished jury of our industry peers. I attribute this win to all our wonderful and diverse teams at Al Jazeera English who, with professionalism, diligence and creativity, remain committed to reporting and telling the stories that matter.”

    New York Festivals AME winners announced
    New York Festivals AME winners announced

    1 Oct 2021


    This is the 15th year consecutive year that The Edge Picture Company UK earned the prestigious title of Production Company of the Year.

    “After a year of constant challenge like the one just past, we are delighted and feel very honoured to have been chosen as Production Company of the Year. Winning this award for the first time in 2007 was such an important milestone in the development of The Edge and to win it again now for a 15th consecutive year is beyond our wildest dreams. Thank you to the New York Festivals and to the judges, this really is the ultimate accolade for our industry. And thanks, as well, to our clients for their trust in us and to all the people we work with, inside and outside The Edge, for their dedication and creative energy,” said Pete Stevenson, executive director of The Edge Picture Company, Ltd.

    The 2021 New York Festivals Storytellers Gala celebrated Molly Solomon, executive producer and president of NBC Olympics Production with the eleventh annual New York Festivals Lifetime Achievement Award.

    NYF Advertising Awards announces Industry Award winners
    NYF Advertising Awards announces Industry Award winners

    29 Jul 2021


    The New York Festivals TV and Film Awards Grand Jury recognised global content creators across all platforms and in all genres and awarded in total 3 Grand Awards, 126 Gold World Medals, 136 Silver and 124 Bronze.

    This year is the eleventh year of NYF’s strategic partnership with NAB Show, the ultimate marketplace for people passionate about media, entertainment, and technology.

    New York Festivals 2021 Storytellers Gala Television and Film virtual event will be available here for streaming. To view the 2021 winner’s gallery, please go here.

