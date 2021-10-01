New York Festivals AME winners announced

New York Festivals Advertising Marketing Effectiveness (AME) Awards have announced the 2021 winners.
The international AME Awards Grand Jury awarded AME Best of Show, five Regionals Platinum Awards, one Green Award, 28 Gold Wards, 37 Silver Awards, 23 Bronze Awards, and 33 Finalist Certificate Awards for generating stellar creative and tangible results for their brand.
Europe
AMVBBDO’s “Wombstories” for client Libresse was honoured with the prestigious 2021 AME Best of Show (Grand Award) and the AME Regional Platinum – Europe. “Wombstories” also earned three Gold Awards.
The powerfully effective campaign celebrating womanhood takes the viewer to where no other brand has gone before, in the womb. The three minute film weaves together multiple story lines about the culture of shame and silence that surrounds women’s intimate experiences and inspired women to share their own stories while building up market share across the world.
“We’re tremendously proud to have been awarded Best of Show and AME Platinum - Europe at the AME awards. To have achieved these accolades for Bodyform/Libresse in two consecutive years makes it doubly gratifying. We place the highest value in making work that works so being recognised by the AME awards - amongst a hotly contested field and judged by some of the sharpest minds in our industry - is a brilliant endorsement of our approach to creating brave and effective work for our clients,” said Tom White, chief strategy officer, AMVBBDO and David Edwards, chief customer officer, AMVBBDO
Asia Pacific
Special Group New Zealand was honoured with the Regional Platinum Award - Asia Pacific for The Meddler for client Every Kiwi Vote Counts. The agency also earned two Gold for Meddle in the “New Zealand Election” and a Gold for “Good Morning World” (Tourism New Zealand).
Special Group’s Platinum winning campaign used powerful strategic insights to mobilise overseas New Zealanders to vote in New Zealand’s 2020 national election. The winning strategy overcame the barrier of overseas Kiwis believing their votes didn’t matter. The campaign utilised Russian spokesperson “Viktor” to encourage overseas Kiwis to vote by infiltrating their social networks and news feeds.
“I’m so thrilled to be recognised by our peers around the world. To win a platinum for APAC at the AME is a true honour. Thank you to our amazing client who strove for greatness. And congratulations to all of the winners on their success,” said Rory Gallery, chief strategy officer, Special Group New Zealand
Latin America
McCann Lima’s “If you're outdoors, you need to protect yourself” was honoured with the Regional Platinum Award – Latin America for their client League Against Cancer. The agency also earned a Gold for “If you're outdoors, you need to protect yourself”, and two Gold Awards for their campaigns “Delivery to Burger King” and “The most famous griller in Peru” (Burger King).
McCann Lima’s results-driven winning entry reminded residents of Lima the importance of wearing sunscreen. As skin cancer diagnoses continued to climb in Lima, the agency negotiated with 55 brands with outdoor billboards and convinced every single brand to agree to put sunscreen on the most viewed and expensive billboards in Peru located on the South pan-American Highway, leading to the most visited beaches.
“For our office it is a great honour to receive this important award which puts us in the world showcase. This campaign is really special for us, because in it we managed to unite more than 50 brands, which agreed to collaborate with the League Against Cancer to bring a health message to Peruvians. An example that when big brands come together, they can have a great impact on society,” said Christian Caldwell, chief creative officer, McCann Lima.
Middle East and Africa
The UAE Government Media Office and MullenLowe MENA scored the Regional Platinum Award – Middle East and Africa for “Double Moon” for the UAE Government Media Office. Additional recognition for UAE Government Media Office and MullenLowe MENA includes two Gold Awards for “Double Moon” and an additional Gold for “The World’s Tallest Donation Box” (The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives).
When the UAE sent a probe to Mars, the government wanted to make sure everyone was watching this epic event. UAE Government Media Office and MullenLowe MENA’s campaign used super-realistic sky mapping projection technology and projected two exact replicas of the Mars moons onto the sky to make UAE residents feel as if they were in space. Within hours of the projection videos flooded the internet and the media covered the phenomenon. An announcement revealed the truth and invited everyone to tune into the live stream and watch the UAE arrive on the red planet.
“For our first participation at the AME Awards to be recompensed with a Regional Platinum Award for the Middle East and Africa, as well as a Gold, is truly amazing. It may not be as big a journey as the Hope probe’s mission to Mars this entry relates to or the 50 years of the UAE it marks, but it is still a giant step for us. A global recognition for our strategic thinking, creative excellence, and effectiveness is a massive encouragement to keep pushing the boundaries and aim higher still. We broke new ground on Earth and in space, we’re certainly not stopping here,” said Khaled AlShehhi, executive director of Digital, UAE Government Media Office Communication
North America
Starcom’s “Trapped in Advertising” for client Pringles earned the Regional Platinum – North America. The agency was also honoured with two additional Gold Awards for “Trapped in Advertising” and a Gold for “#DanceAwesome” (Samsung Galaxy A Series phone).
The award-winning campaign “Trapped in Advertising” trapped two of the world’s most popular comedy characters Rick & Morty, in a Pringles TV commercial to entice young viewers during Super Bowl. Together Rick & Morty and Pringles leveraged the power of the multiverse to breach the boundaries of traditional advertising and sponsorship.
“We’ve seen the power of incorporating content upstream and strategically to solve key business needs, and are thrilled to be recognized with the prestigious AME Platinum Award. A big shout out to our Kellogg’s Pringles clients, Adult Swim and Grey for their collaboration and partnership,” said Jonathan Goorvich, VP director of Content Partnerships, Starcom
AME Green Award
BBDO Germany earned the prestigious Green Award for “Eurythenes plasticus” for client WWF Germany.
Green Award winning “Eurythenes plasticus” is an innovative cross-platform environmental activism campaign that got the world talking and taking action in the form of a petition calling for a legally binding UN agreement to put an end to marine plastic pollution.
The agency combined various ad formats to drive action and used permanent museum exhibition partnerships to provide an educational experience to persuade people to support the cause. To highlight that the ocean plastic problem, a new deep-sea species was named after the plastic found inside its body - Eurythenes plasticus.
To view the entire 2021 AME Awards winner’s showcase, go here.