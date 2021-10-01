A fruitful partnership between The University of South Africa and The Standard Bank Top Women Conference

Topco Media is proud to announce that they have chosen to partner with The University of South Africa (Unisa) for the 18th annual Standard Bank Top Women Conference, taking place on the 6 and 7 October 2021. As Africa's leading open distance learning institution, Unisa offers internationally accredited qualifications and has world-class resources that inspire learners to create meaningful futures on their own terms.

The Standard Bank Top Women Conference brings together a trusted network of over 10,000 women entrepreneurs and leaders who are embracing innovative gender empowerment strategies. The two-day virtual event offers public and private sectors tailored solutions, allowing delegates to engage in ‘brave conversations’ and learn from industry pioneers.As a gold sponsor, Unisa is set to host an informative Panel Discussion on Bridging the digital gender divide.“As Unisa, we are excited and welcome the opportunity to collaborate with Topco Media in the advancement of the gender empowerment agenda. This is aligned with the transformation agenda of our institution, which has seen many women appointed in strategic positions in the university. The highlight of this, of course, is the recent appointment of the first woman Principal and Vice Chancellor in the more than 147 years of Unisa’s existence”Topco Media warmly welcomes Unisa on board!