Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthBiz Trends 2021Covid-19Facebook Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

Borderless AccessOliverTopco MediaDentsuGrey AfricaLocation BankNewzroom AfrikaNalesa MediaIntroducing!SAHaveYouHeardIAB South AfricaTLC Marketing WorldwideShowmaxKantarBrand South AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Events & Conferencing Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Culture Marketing Events Manager Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>

    Africa

    Advertise on Bizcommunity
    Enquire

    Subscribe to industry newsletters

    A fruitful partnership between The University of South Africa and The Standard Bank Top Women Conference

    1 Oct 2021
    Issued by: Topco Media
    Topco Media is proud to announce that they have chosen to partner with The University of South Africa (Unisa) for the 18th annual Standard Bank Top Women Conference, taking place on the 6 and 7 October 2021. As Africa's leading open distance learning institution, Unisa offers internationally accredited qualifications and has world-class resources that inspire learners to create meaningful futures on their own terms.
    A fruitful partnership between The University of South Africa and The Standard Bank Top Women Conference

    An opportunity for collaboration

    The Standard Bank Top Women Conference brings together a trusted network of over 10,000 women entrepreneurs and leaders who are embracing innovative gender empowerment strategies. The two-day virtual event offers public and private sectors tailored solutions, allowing delegates to engage in ‘brave conversations’ and learn from industry pioneers.

    As a gold sponsor, Unisa is set to host an informative Panel Discussion on Bridging the digital gender divide.

    Top Women together

    “As Unisa, we are excited and welcome the opportunity to collaborate with Topco Media in the advancement of the gender empowerment agenda. This is aligned with the transformation agenda of our institution, which has seen many women appointed in strategic positions in the university. The highlight of this, of course, is the recent appointment of the first woman Principal and Vice Chancellor in the more than 147 years of Unisa’s existence”

    Topco Media warmly welcomes Unisa on board!

    Topco Media
    DYNAMIC BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS COMMUNICATIONS MEDIA Topco Media is one of South Africa's leading business-to-business media houses, producing high profile, relevant conferences and awards. Our conferences include Africa Tech Week, Standard Bank Top Women, Top Empowerment, Future of HR, National Business Awards and Future of Sustainability. We also produce authoritative and informative business and investment publications such as Top 500, Top Empowerment, Nelson Mandela 100 years to name a few.

    Read more: Topco Media, The Standard Bank Top

    News


    Show more
    Let's do Biz