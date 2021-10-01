Industries

    Anne Van Rensburg appointed head of insights and research for dentsu South Africa

    1 Oct 2021
    Issued by: Dentsu
    Dentsu South Africa (SA) is pleased to announce that Anne Van Rensburg has been promoted to head of insights and research for the South African market.
    Anne Van Rensburg
    Anne Van Rensburg

    Previously managing director for Vizeum Cape Town, Anne’s promotion is in line with dentsu’s global transformation programme and the evolved need to give greater prominence and importance to insights worldwide, creating a stronger Centre of Excellence within this critical area of the SA business.

    Anne’s deep understanding of the business positions her naturally to expand her influence and experience across dentsu to the benefit of all clients and media brands. In a process of close collaboration with internal and external dentsu stakeholders, Anne’s new role will align her closely with key media partners and bring a strategic lens to the insights offering whilst adding richness to client outputs across the group.

    Beyond this, the role delivers keen potential for any external clients wishing to leverage consultative strategic Insight’s intelligence through a number of bespoke delivery models.

    Commenting on her new appointment, Anne said: “The experience I’ve gained from the vantage point of leading a media business at dentsu equips me perfectly to approach the insights’ role from a position of strategic understanding, both in terms of client needs and agency support.

    In a rapidly shifting world, it’s critical that we stay ahead of future trends and that our stellar dentsu proprietary research reflects and pre-empts consumer behaviour. I’m really excited to be able to play an instrumental role in this area of the business and to be holding the crystal ball, so to speak, is massively inspiring”.

    “Anne’s experience, proven leadership skills and strong media knowledge together with her inherent energy and passion for data equip her perfectly for her new appointment. Congratulations Anne, I know you will continue to add immense value to the team and the business as you successfully fulfil our global and local business objective of excellence within insights at dentsu,”     said Koo Govender, CEO of dentsu South Africa.

    Dentsu
    We are champions of meaningful progress, helping our clients to win, keep and grow their best customers. With best-in-class services and solutions in media, CRM, and creative, we operate in over 145 markets worldwide with more than 48,000 dedicated specialists.

    Koo Govender, Anne van Rensburg, Dentsu, Vizeum Cape Town, Dentsu South Africa

