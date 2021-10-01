Anne Van Rensburg appointed head of insights and research for dentsu South Africa

Anne Van Rensburg

Previously managing director for Vizeum Cape Town, Anne’s promotion is in line with dentsu’s global transformation programme and the evolved need to give greater prominence and importance to insights worldwide, creating a stronger Centre of Excellence within this critical area of the SA business.Anne’s deep understanding of the business positions her naturally to expand her influence and experience across dentsu to the benefit of all clients and media brands. In a process of close collaboration with internal and external dentsu stakeholders, Anne’s new role will align her closely with key media partners and bring a strategic lens to the insights offering whilst adding richness to client outputs across the group.Beyond this, the role delivers keen potential for any external clients wishing to leverage consultative strategic Insight’s intelligence through a number of bespoke delivery models.Commenting on her new appointment, Anne said:said Koo Govender, CEO of dentsu South Africa.