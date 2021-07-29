Advertising News South Africa

NYF Advertising Awards announces Industry Award winners

29 Jul 2021
The New York Festivals Advertising Awards has announced the specialty Industry Awards recipients for 2021.

With the world immersed in a pandemic, creative agencies and brave brands rose to the challenge of demonstrating creativity with multi-awarded innovative and engaging campaigns that inspired brand affinity and were awarded the ultimate in honours.

All NYF Industry Awards are selected based on the number of high-scoring entries honoured with trophies within the Advertising Awards competition based on votes cast by NYF’s juries. Jury panels include the 2021 Executive Jury, as well as Film Craft, Healthcare, and Financial Executive Juries and the 400+ members of NYF’s Grand Jury.

Award winners


For 2021, The Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG) was awarded the title of 2021 Holding Company of the Year for their ground-breaking creative work. IPG’s networks include FCB, Mediabrands, McCann Worldgroup, MullenLowe Group, and Marketing Specialists.

NYF Advertising Awards announces SeeHer Lens Award winner

New York Festivals International Advertising Awards announced the winner of the inaugural SeeHer Lens Award...

23 Jul 2021


McCann Worldgroup was recognised with the 2021 Global Network of the Year Award. This distinguished honor is presented to the agency network that earns the most awards while producing the highest caliber of top-scoring creative work within the year’s competition. McCann World group earned a total of 2 prestigious Grand Awards, 11 Gold Towers, 8 Silver, and 21 Bronze.

The Royal Australian Mint, the sole producer of all of Australia's circulating coins, was honoured with the 2021 Global Brand of the Year Award for its commitment to innovation. The Royal Australian Mint earned the title for the campaign to launch the world’s first legal tender created to be donated, “Donation Dollar” (Saatchi & Saatchi Australia). The campaign earned the prestigious Best of Show Award, two Grand Awards, eight Gold Towers, two Silver, and two Bronze.



Serviceplan Group was awarded the 2021 Independent Agency of the Year Award. This special industry recognition is awarded to the non-networked agency that obtains the highest score for creative entries submitted within the 2021 Advertising Awards competition across all mediums.

The Regional Agency of the Year Award honours advertising agencies that earn the highest score for creative entries within their specific region. The following agencies earned the title of Regional Agency of the Year Award:
  • Asia Pacific – Saatchi & Saatchi Australia
  • Europe – BBDO Group Germany GmbH
  • Latin America – Africa Brazil
  • MENA – Mullen Lowe MENA
  • North America – FCB Chicago
NYF Advertising Awards announces specialty award winners

The New York Festivals Advertising Awards has detailed the winners of the Genius 100 Inspiration Award, the NYF Pivot Award and Signal Awards...

20 Jul 2021


The 2021 Film Production Company of the Year is Revolver/Will O'Rourke. The Film Production Company of the Year Award is based on total points scored, irrespective of whether these have been entered by the production company, advertising agency, or another third party.

For 2021, both Small and The Electric Company tied for the title of Best Boutique Agency of the Year. The Boutique Agency of the Year Award recognises an agency unaffiliated with a large agency network, employs less than 75 people, and has made an impact on the marketplace.

The Best New Agency of the Year is Zerotrillion. The award is determined by total points earned and recognizes the impact upstart agencies less than four years old have on the marketplace and their ability to garner international exposure.

To view the 2021 New York Festivals Advertising Awards winners gallery, go here.
Read more: advertising, New York Festivals, New York Festivals Advertising Awards, McCann Worldgroup, Saatchi & Saatchi Australia, industry awards

