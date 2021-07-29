NYF Advertising Awards announces Industry Award winners

Over the years, Cheryl Dube has worked as a strategist on a variety of brands. The most challenging and rewarding experiences she's had during this time, she says, have been in the work she's completed on global brands. Here are some of the critical lessons she's learnt along the way.Issued byWavemaker
New online liquor store Liquor.co.za has launched in South Africa. The digital platform caters to the need for an e-commerce portal that can service both direct-to-customer (D2C) and high-volume business-to-business (B2B) requirements, and is the result of a collaboration of expertise from key players in the liquor and entertainment industries.
The New York Festivals Advertising Awards has announced the specialty Industry Awards recipients for 2021.
With the world immersed in a pandemic, creative agencies and brave brands rose to the challenge of demonstrating creativity with multi-awarded innovative and engaging campaigns that inspired brand affinity and were awarded the ultimate in honours.
All NYF Industry Awards are selected based on the number of high-scoring entries honoured with trophies within the Advertising Awards competition based on votes cast by NYF’s juries. Jury panels include the 2021 Executive Jury, as well as Film Craft, Healthcare, and Financial Executive Juries and the 400+ members of NYF’s Grand Jury.
Award winners
For 2021, The Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG) was awarded the title of 2021 Holding Company of the Year for their ground-breaking creative work. IPG’s networks include FCB, Mediabrands, McCann Worldgroup, MullenLowe Group, and Marketing Specialists.
McCann Worldgroup was recognised with the 2021 Global Network of the Year Award. This distinguished honor is presented to the agency network that earns the most awards while producing the highest caliber of top-scoring creative work within the year’s competition. McCann World group earned a total of 2 prestigious Grand Awards, 11 Gold Towers, 8 Silver, and 21 Bronze.
The Royal Australian Mint, the sole producer of all of Australia's circulating coins, was honoured with the 2021 Global Brand of the Year Award for its commitment to innovation. The Royal Australian Mint earned the title for the campaign to launch the world’s first legal tender created to be donated, “Donation Dollar” (Saatchi & Saatchi Australia). The campaign earned the prestigious Best of Show Award, two Grand Awards, eight Gold Towers, two Silver, and two Bronze.
Serviceplan Group was awarded the 2021 Independent Agency of the Year Award. This special industry recognition is awarded to the non-networked agency that obtains the highest score for creative entries submitted within the 2021 Advertising Awards competition across all mediums.
The Regional Agency of the Year Award honours advertising agencies that earn the highest score for creative entries within their specific region. The following agencies earned the title of Regional Agency of the Year Award:
The 2021 Film Production Company of the Year is Revolver/Will O'Rourke. The Film Production Company of the Year Award is based on total points scored, irrespective of whether these have been entered by the production company, advertising agency, or another third party.
For 2021, both Small and The Electric Company tied for the title of Best Boutique Agency of the Year. The Boutique Agency of the Year Award recognises an agency unaffiliated with a large agency network, employs less than 75 people, and has made an impact on the marketplace.
The Best New Agency of the Year is Zerotrillion. The award is determined by total points earned and recognizes the impact upstart agencies less than four years old have on the marketplace and their ability to garner international exposure.
