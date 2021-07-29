SA's new lifestyle magazine, Muse launches

For seasoned magazine editor Nicky McArthur, the closing of her last publication due to Covid-19 was just the impetus she needed to realise a long-held career goal, and so SA's latest lifestyle magazine Muse was born!

Inspired by the beauty and diversity of art, culture, design and gastronomical experiences around her,is a local general interest publication covering lifestyle, design and architecture, travel, people, decor, beauty, fashion and homeware trends, food and wine, and so much more! Muse features national interest content with several Lowveld-focused features, so there is something for everyone.“Having lived in the Lowveld for seven years, I recognised the gap that the closing ofwould leave for advertisers and readers alike. This is a close community, which supports and celebrates the successes of the multitude and diverse group of small business owners. Muse provides a platform to showcase these locally and nationally,” says McArthur.Having seen the positive impact of going digital but understanding the luxury of being able to lounge around with a magazine in hand, McArthur and her team athave chosen to give readers the best of both worlds.The print edition is currently on sale in the Lowveld, the home of, with a national digital edition offering interactive options available on Muse magazine online, ISSUU or Magzter.“The support we have received and uptake so far has been amazing and has reinforced our decision to bring magazines back to life! Every cloud has a silver lining, and COVID has brought to light the incredible talent, travel, and products we have locally. Through Muse, we are hoping to help spread awareness of this and grow the ‘Buy Local’ movement even further!” concludes McArthur.