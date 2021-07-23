Advertising News South Africa

NYF Advertising Awards announces SeeHer Lens Award winner

23 Jul 2021
New York Festivals International Advertising Awards announced the winner of the inaugural SeeHer Lens Award, a new award that honours best-in-class creative film work submitted to the 2021 competition that exemplifies gender equality and accurate portrayals of women and girls in advertising.

The SeeHer Lens Award is a partnership between NYF, The Female Quotient (The FQ), and the ANA. This award sets the standards for creative media, celebrates advertisers who are driving change via the accurate representation of women and girls and brings visibility to content that is committed to the ideals of the SeeHer movement.

“We are inspired by the entries from all over the world and it's clear that we are becoming a more conscious creative community. The ‘Let Her Run' creative powerfully amplifies SeeHer’s mission around the need for more accurate representation of women and girls in advertising and entertainment, including sports,” said Shelley Zalis, CEO of The Female Quotient and cofounder of SeeHer. “By sharing these messages on a global level, together we will create change.”
'SeeHer Lens' Award aims to honour work which amplifies gender equality

New York Festivals and The Female Quotient (FQ) has announced a partnership with ANA in the launch of the 2021 NYFA 'SeeHer Lens' Award....

23 Jun 2021


“Congratulations to the team that worked on this important creative,” added Bob Liodice, CEO, Association of National Advertisers (ANA). “We are so proud to be part of this festival, this new award and use this platform to share the important message for equality through superb storytelling in advertising.”

The inaugural 2021 SeeHer Lens Award winner “Let Her Run” is a compelling film created by Africa and produced by Santería Filmes for SporTV to bring attention to unfair and damaging restrictions placed on women by athletic federations. The winning entry illustrates the dramatic real-life sex testing in the 60s, called “nude parades”, that many female athletes went through to prove that they were really women.


Let Her Run - SporTV from Africa on Vimeo.


Since May 2019, World Athletics, former IAAF, had set new limits of testosterone levels in female athletes. A hormone naturally produced by both men and women. They decreased the limits from 10 nmol/L to 5 nmol/L. IAAF Officials had decided that many women no longer qualify as female athletes. And that those girls should be on medication to compete. Sex Testing has had many faces since the 1930s, and it continues to cause psychological damages to girls that just want to run.

“We have a great responsibility to drive change. To inspire people. Equality is not inevitable, but a result of a tireless, relentless, and fearless hard work. This award is another step towards a better and equal world we all must fight for.” says Nicholas Bergantin, creative director at Africa.

“It's such an honor to be awarded in the very first edition of the SeeHer Lens Award. We really hope this award brings the changes to our society and industry that are needed," celebrates Felipe Luchi, partner at film production company, Santería Filmes
