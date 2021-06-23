'SeeHer Lens' Award aims to honour work which amplifies gender equality

New York Festivals International Advertising Awards and The Female Quotient (FQ) has announced a partnership with ANA in the launch of the 2021 NYFA 'SeeHer Lens' Award. The new award aims to honour best-in-class creative film work submitted to the competition which specifically amplified gender equality and accurate portrayals of women and girls in advertising.
Ellen Smyth, owner and CEO of New York Festivals, said, “New York Festivals Advertising Awards is extremely proud to partner with The Female Quotient and the ANA in this year’s competition. I admire the ANA and The FQ and the work that The FQ and the SeeHer movement do to advance equality through collaboration. Aligning New York Festivals and SeeHer shines the spotlight on the great creative work in this year’s entries that depict women realistically and accurately.”
The Female Quotient uses the power of the collective in an aim to advance equality in the workplace through the power of collaboration. Their efforts are meant to bring visibility to women, activate solutions for change and create metrics for accountability.
SeeHer is a collective of marketers, media organisations and industry influencers committed to creating advertising and supporting content that portrays women and girls as they really are. The ANA in partnership with The Female Quotient launched in June 2016 in Washington DC at the White house. The ‘SeeHer Lens’ Award is the latest joint announcement by the ANA and The FQ.
Bob Liodice, CEO of ANA, said, “We are delighted to be part of this award. Media defines culture and culture drives change. It is critical to recognise brands who are moving the needle through great storytelling in their ad campaigns. The award is a powerful lens to showcase those who truly see her and set an example for others.”
New York Festivals film entries will be reviewed by over 100 members of the New York Festivals jury. They will judge all entries using the SeeHer Gender Equality Measure (GEM), the global industry standard for measuring gender bias (total and multi-cultural) in ads and programming. GEM is used in 14 major markets around the world, representing 87% of total global ad spend, to create bias-free ads, content, media buys and media plans.
Scott Rose, executive director of New York Festivals Advertising Awards, said, “Honouring groundbreaking creative work is what New York Festivals has always been about. The new ‘SeeHer Lens’ Award is an opportunity for NYF to join forces with the creative industry to celebrate innovative work that expresses gender equality; we're thrilled to have this additional metric to evaluate excellence.”
The NYFA ‘SeeHer Lens’ Award will be announced on 14 July with the New York Festival’s 2021 Advertising Award winners.
