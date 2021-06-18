Young Drummers competition opens worldwide

The Golden Drum Festival aims to support young creatives to find inspiration, develop creative skills, gain industry insights and explore issues and ideas that will reshape the industry’s future.
For this year’s Young Drummers competition, the festival has again partnered with the Slovenian Tourist Board to challenge young creatives under 30 on the topic of Slovenia, the land of active holidays. Participants from all over the world can join the competition.
Challenge and awards
This year, the competition aims to raise awareness of Slovenia as a green destination which offers unique and active outdoor experiences. Creative solutions will be primarily used on the Feel Slovenia social media channels targeting specific groups. Final works will be submitted as a short video or a series of short videos. The deadline for submissions is 1 September 2021 and the entry fee is €25.
The author of the best video or video series will be awarded a €1,000 prize and will be given a chance to present themselves and the winning video on the virtual stage during the festival’s program on 13 October 2021. The prize will be awarded at the live online Golden Drum Award Ceremony on 15 October 2021.
Competition jury
Leading the jury will be Suvi Lähde, executive creative director at SEK. During her years in the creative industry, she has built and developed brands like Visit Finland, Finnair and Finnish Lapland. She has created strategies, concepts and campaigns for brands such as Coca-Cola Company, Valio and Paulig, working both in the home and global markets.
She said, “I am truly honoured to lead the Young Drummers competition jury this year. We are living in a world where we’re daily bombarded by messages of disasters, crises and problems with seemingly no solutions. But there is a way to craft a better future – creativity. It is said to become one of the most important skills of tomorrow. This year, together with my distinguished fellow jury members, we are looking for creative solutions that unblock yesterday’s patterns of thinking and have a real impact beyond tomorrow’s short term business goals.”
Joining her in evaluating the videos will be:
- Aleksandr Dobrokotov; creative director, DADA Agency
- Ana Savšek; head of content digital marketing department, Slovenian Tourist Board
- Sergio Spaccavento; chief creative officer and partner, Conversion E3
- Barbara Zmrzlikar; head of research, development, innovation and EU projects department, Slovenian Tourist Board.
For more information about the Young Drummers competition, go here
.
The Golden Drum competition
Golden Drum invites creatives from 38 countries to enter their best work into the main Golden Drum Competition until 13 August 2021.
There is two-year eligibility for all entries. Golden Drum is also offering a quantity discount on entry fees and a 50% discount on the entry fee for the Covid-19 group. Moreover, Little Black Book’s partnership with The Golden Drum will see all Grand Prix winners entered directly, free of charge, into the relevant regional competition of The Immortal Awards.
Golden Drum Competition is included as one of the eight regional shows on WARC rankings and Creative 100.
Three days of Virtual Drumming
As we emerge from the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic, it's time to press the restart button and start working towards a better future. How to restart the future, though? Will our lives go back to normal and what will the new normal look like for our industry?
The most burning questions aims to be answered during three days of Virtual Drumming. From 13 to 15 October 2021, the organisers invite you to listen, learn and participate in a free, online, live Golden Drum programme featuring international speakers like:
- Michael Moynihan, senior vice president, global brand, marketing, insights and partnerships, The Lego Group
- Damien Marchi; senior vice-president, CSR development at Vivendi
- Fernando Machado; chief marketing officer at Activision Blizzard
- Sietze Rademaker; director of sonic branding and new business at Amp.Amsterdam
- Raja Rajamannar; chief marketing and communications officer and president, healthcare business at MasterCard
- Eynat Guez; CEO and cofounder of Papaya Global
- Carmela Soares; creative strategist at Facebook Creative Shop ANZ
For more information on the Golden Drum competition, go here
.
For more information on the speakers, go here
.