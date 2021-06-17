Research Company news South Africa

South African Social Media Landscape Report 2021 event launch

17 Jun 2021
Issued by: Ornico
Social media has changed over the past year for marketers and users. A great migration towards new technologies and systems triggered by the lockdowns, increasing new players or violation of privacy has been identified and will be the theme for this year's report. Within this challenging time that we are facing in South Africa and the world, how can business leaders shield their brands from current challenges and take advantage of future opportunities?
click to enlarge

Ornico, in collaboration with World Wide Worx, is launching this much anticipated SA Social Media Landscape Report event live on YouTube on Wednesday, 30 June 2021. The aim of this 60-minute virtual panel discussion is to inform the leading thinkers and pioneers of marketing, media, public relations and advertising about the behaviours of South African social media users and provide a detailed analysis of the data to acquire valuable insights for the future.

Influence the South African Social Media Landscape 2021

SA Social Media Landscape Survey wants you to share your views on how your brand, clients and agency has changed its use of social media in the SA context...

Issued by Ornico 17 Mar 2021


The report will include findings from our partner Ask Afrika, whose survey unveils the way South Africans utilise social media and their valuable demographics. YouKnow, a South African intelligence technology company, will provide interesting social media data research through the Brandwatch platform and in-depth survey insights by GlobalWebIndex.

Don’t miss out on this exciting panel discussion! RSVP yourself and invite your colleagues to this event using the link below:

RSVP
30 June 2021 at 10am | GMT+2
https://bit.ly/2THgrqk
Add to your calendar

LinkedIn: Ornico
Website: ornicogroup.co.za


By attending this event you will get:
  • Access to a free downloadable version of the report
  • To enjoy the discussion and find valuable insights by the industries top voices
  • A chance to network with other marketing, PR, media and advertising leaders
  • A much better understanding of the social media landscape to adapt your strategies for success

We look forward to you joining this incredibly interesting conversation and to sharing with you very valuable data and insights!

Ornico
Ornico provides brand, media and reputational intelligence and research to provide an independent view of brand performance. Gain the competitive edge by making strategic marketing and communications decisions to outsmart the competition.
