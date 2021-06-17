Public Sector Leaders (PSL) celebrates youth and the environment for the month of June

Despite many of us suffering from Covid fatigue, it is crucially important that we continue to be vigilant about the protocols. On 15 June we climbed to level 3 lockdown, with some provinces showing that they are cresting the third wave. Under level 3, curfew hours are from 10pm to 4am and all indoor gatherings are limited to 50 people, with 100 for outdoors. Mask wearing and social distancing continues and funerals have been restricted to 50 people.