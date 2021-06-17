Public Sector Leaders (PSL) celebrates youth and the environment for the month of June

Despite many of us suffering from Covid fatigue, it is crucially important that we continue to be vigilant about the protocols. On 15 June we climbed to level 3 lockdown, with some provinces showing that they are cresting the third wave. Under level 3, curfew hours are from 10pm to 4am and all indoor gatherings are limited to 50 people, with 100 for outdoors. Mask wearing and social distancing continues and funerals have been restricted to 50 people.
President Ramaphosa addressed the nation about the need for this move:
“Delaying the spread of the virus is especially important now to allow as many people as possible to be vaccinated before the third wave reaches its peak.”
We cover this in more detail in our article on “Riding the Third Wave”.
It is a busy month for our Public Sector Leaders
with our president swearing in the new chief of SANDF; hosting President Macron of France; attending the Extraordinary Double Troika Summit of SADC and overseeing the deed of land handover to the Tafelkop community.Inside this edition:
The month of June celebrates youth as well as the environment and in this edition, we look at what is happening in South Africa to address the unemployment issue – with a particular focus on our youth in the “Trailblazer” article featuring CEO of the Youth Employment Service (YES), Dr. Tashmia Ismail.
Education is key to providing solutions to youth unemployment and it was our pleasure to interview EW SETA CEO, Mpho Mookapele, whose purpose, from the start, was to join public service.
Our public sector leader this month is the communications and digital technologies minister, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams.Special features include:
- A look at sustainable agriculture
- Our regional focus is on exciting developments currently taking place in the Northern Cape.
- We zoom in on energy and the environment and the importance of recycling.
- “In other news” we commemorate World Blood Donor Day which takes place on 14 June.
Whether you are in the public sector, the private sector, supply chain or an interested individual, PSL has something for you.
We hope you enjoy the read!
Keep your finger on the pulse! To stay in the loop on all current affairs, check out the May edition of the Public Sector Leaders
publication on Issuu, here
. For enquiries
, regarding being profiled or showcased in the May edition of the Public Sector Leader
publication, please contact National Project Manager, Emlyn Dunn:
Telephone: 086 000 9590
Mobile: 072 126 3962
e-Mail: az.oc.ocpot@nnud.nylme