Zetu Damane, Thibedi Meso join through-the-line advertising agency Think Creative Africa

Award-winning through-the-line agency Think Creative Africa welcomes Zetu Damane and Thibedi Meso as chief strategy officer and executive creative director, respectively. The agency has been on a winning trajectory in the past year - which has seen it partnering with VMLYR to win the Vodacom account and, more recently, winning the Inspired Education Group account (Reddam House and Reddford House schools). Some of the brands under their belt include Multichoice, AMKA, Gautrain and Jack Ma Foundation.