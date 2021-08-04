Zetu Damane, Thibedi Meso join through-the-line advertising agency Think Creative Africa

Award-winning through-the-line agency Think Creative Africa welcomes Zetu Damane and Thibedi Meso as chief strategy officer and executive creative director, respectively. The agency has been on a winning trajectory in the past year - which has seen it partnering with VMLYR to win the Vodacom account and, more recently, winning the Inspired Education Group account (Reddam House and Reddford House schools). Some of the brands under their belt include Multichoice, AMKA, Gautrain and Jack Ma Foundation.
Left to right: Zetu Damane and Thibedi Meso.
Zetu Damane joins as chief strategy officer
Zetu Damane has joined the team as chief strategy officer, bringing with her over 15 years of strategic communication experience. She is a multiple-award-winning strategist and was voted one of “SA’s Young Guns” by the Financial Mail in 2006. Her experience spans a range of sectors including FMCG, financial, automobile, QSR, medical and travel. Damane has worked at some of South Africa’s top agencies and has collected a number of Apex awards for effectiveness. Her insight driven work typically lands on Kantar’s “Best Liked Ads” list.
Co-founder and chief executive officer of Think Creative Africa, Mukondi Kgomo, says: “Damane is a perfect fit for our team. She is a data-driven individual who thrives on human-inspired insights. She is fearless and bold, fighting for depth over superficiality and it is this ability that allows her work to profoundly connect with audiences and shine. She is a sharp creative mind on the crest of the changes we are witnessing in the industry.”
Zetu Damane says of her new position: “My role as chief strategy officer at Think Creative Africa provides a platform for creating exciting work that not only resonates but also shapes change. I love data and people, and it is at the intersection of these factors where brilliance happens. I have joined a solution’s driven agency that celebrates boldness.”
Thibedi Meso has joined Think Creative Africa as executive creative director. With an impressive background in graphic design and having worked over a decade as a copywriter he has built an impressive portfolio. Brands such as Standard Bank, Nissan, Mazda, Discovery Life, M-Net, Metropolitan, OLX and Sowetan have benefitted from his advertising acumen.
With awards won both locally and internationally, his proudest moment is still the time his grandmother bragged to her friends about a TV commercial he produced for Discovery Life, “Ela ya makgoa a go bina ko lenyalong”, which reflects his passion for creating insightful work that resonates with the local market.
Meso says: “I want to make work that inspires. I want to create discourse that spurs the new generation to pursue their place in the world. I want to execute work that opens the space to understand who we are, where we come from and to choose where we are going. The Think Creative Africa team is strongly local and understands the nuances in the marketplace. The team is passionate and connected to the youth and mass-market, which are exciting and evolving audiences.”
Nkgabiseng Motau – co-founder and chief creative officer – says: “We are always looking to solve business problems creatively and we welcome the talents and insights Damane and Meso bring to our already strong team. There are no limits to innovation, social change, advertising and design and our values and work ethic hinge on that. Damane and Meso align with our exploratory ideology and align with us personally as change-makers. The now as well as the new is very exciting.”
About Think Creative Africa
Think Creative Africa is an independent through-the-line advertising agency that combines truly African creativity and data-led insights to generate ideas that solve business problems and impact society. Clients include Vodacom, Multichoice, AMKA, Gautrain and Jack Ma Foundation. Co-founder and chief creative officer Nkgabiseng Motau is on the Cannes Lions Jury 2021 and has been invited to represent South Africa at Ad Stars.
