Irrelevant advertising: What to avoid when marketing to modern consumers

We live in an age of digital convenience. This means that when we need something, it's often only a click away. But the same applies when we don't want something! If you're being spammed with marketing communications from that one store you reluctantly handed your email address to, it's just as easy to click on the unsubscribe button and sever communication with the brand. Annoying ads that get in the way of your internet browsing can also be instantly eliminated by using an ad blocker.