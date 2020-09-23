Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

The Walking Dead celebrates 10th anniversary

23 Sep 2020
Issued by: Fox Networks Group
Whisperer War set for an epic conclusion, plus additional episodes as 10th season gets extended

Fans of the post-apocalyptic horror series, The Walking Dead have much to look forward to this October as the iconic production celebrates a decade on television. On Monday, 5 October 2020, the long-awaited special event episode The Whisperer War: Final Showdown - A Certain Doom will finally hit screens and will simulcast with the USA broadcast at 3am CAT on Fox (DSTV 125). This episode has also been scheduled to air in prime time at 8.45pm later that day.

Earlier this year, Covid-19 shut down production, leaving fans in suspense for nearly six months, making The Whisperer War: Final Showdown - A Certain Doom one of the most highly anticipated episodes in the show’s history.


The good news does not end there. Six additional episodes of the 10th season will air early in 2021 before the 11th and final season kicks off with a bumper 24 episodes. Additionally, if you missed any previous episodes of the 10th season, there will be a catch-up omnibus of seven episodes (nine to 15) on Fox Africa on Sunday, 4 October from 9.20pm, until the A Certain Doom episode premieres at 3am.

This season, our heroes’ commitment to civilisation has been tested after being introduced to the Whisperers, the extreme group who have a survival of the fittest mentality. In episode 15, the communities started preparing for the final battle of the Whisperer War. On top of that, Eugene's group encountered Princess. Beta’s horde is now closing in on the hospital where the survivors are holed up. Don’t miss the epic showdown as he engages the final Whisperer War.


The Walking Dead’s A Certain Doom episode is set to be filled with action, grit, gore and suspense in this epic showdown. I can’t wait to see who makes it out alive,” said Evert van der Veer, vice president, media networks, The Walt Disney Company Africa. “Viewers can also look forward to a celebration of cult moments from the show’s 10 year legacy,” he added.

For more information and regular updates, follow @FoxAfrica and #TWD10years on social media.

How to tune in:

DSTV: 125
Starsat: 132 on DTH, 71 on DTT (215 on DTT in Uganda)

About The Walt Disney Company EMEA:

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, is a diversified worldwide entertainment company with operations in four business segments: media networks; parks, experiences and products; studio entertainment; and direct-to-consumer and international. Disney is a Dow 30 company and had annual revenues of $59.4bn in its last fiscal year (FY18).

Seeking to entertain, inform and inspire people around the globe through the power of unparalleled storytelling, The Walt Disney Company has been in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) for over 80 years, employing thousands of people across the region and reaching consumers in more than 130 countries. The Walt Disney Company’s iconic brands - including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, National Geographic, Fox, Fox Sports and ESPN - are experienced diversely across the region in cinemas, on TV screens, online, at retail, in Disney Stores and at Disneyland Paris.

Fox Networks GroupThrough genre defining channel brands Fox, Fox Sports and National Geographic, Fox Networks Group Europe & Africa is the pan-regional leader for entertainment, factual and sports programming.
