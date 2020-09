The Walking Dead celebrates 10th anniversary

Whisperer War set for an epic conclusion, plus additional episodes as 10th season gets extended

Fans of the post-apocalyptic horror series,have much to look forward to this October as the iconic production celebrates a decade on television. On Monday, 5 October 2020, the long-awaited special event episodewill finally hit screens and will simulcast with the USA broadcast at 3am CAT on Fox (DSTV 125). This episode has also been scheduled to air in prime time at 8.45pm later that day.Earlier this year, Covid-19 shut down production, leaving fans in suspense for nearly six months, makingone of the most highly anticipated episodes in the show’s history.The good news does not end there. Six additional episodes of the 10th season will air early in 2021 before the 11th and final season kicks off with a bumper 24 episodes. Additionally, if you missed any previous episodes of the 10th season, there will be a catch-up omnibus of seven episodes (nine to 15) on Fox Africa on Sunday, 4 October from 9.20pm, until theepisode premieres at 3am.This season, our heroes’ commitment to civilisation has been tested after being introduced to the Whisperers, the extreme group who have a survival of the fittest mentality. In episode 15, the communities started preparing for the final battle of the Whisperer War. On top of that, Eugene's group encountered Princess. Beta’s horde is now closing in on the hospital where the survivors are holed up. Don’t miss the epic showdown as he engages the final Whisperer War.episode is set to be filled with action, grit, gore and suspense in this epic showdown. I can’t wait to see who makes it out alive,” said Evert van der Veer, vice president, media networks, The Walt Disney Company Africa. “Viewers can also look forward to a celebration of cult moments from the show’s 10 year legacy,” he added.For more information and regular updates, follow @FoxAfrica and #TWD10years on social media.125132 on DTH, 71 on DTT (215 on DTT in Uganda)