BREAKING: Machine appoints Robyn Campbell, Lindsey Rayner to top management

Brand experience agency Machine has appointed two women to the top management team. Robyn Campbell as MD and Lindsey Rayner as managing partner.
Campbell joins the team from HelloFCB, a digitally-led specialist TTL agency, where she served as MD. While Rayner has been leading Samsung South Africa's mobile and consumer electronics business for full-service agency Cheil SA for the past year, and before that held the role of Deputy MD at specialist agency 34.

Robyn Campbell and Lindsey Rayner

Campbell takes over from Gareth McPherson, who tackles a new challenge as chief marketing officer at Virgin Active South Africa.

#Newsmaker: Gareth McPherson takes on dual role as Publicis Machine CCO, MD

Publicis Machine recently appointed Gareth McPherson as agency MD, this in addition to his appointment as chief creative officer...

By Jessica Tennant 28 Mar 2019


Campbell brings with her over a decade of experience in the agency world, with a heavy focus on the digital environment. During her tenure at HelloFCB she drove digital-first thinking, developing various specialist units including the social media department, digital content production and digital media offerings.

She is also passionate about industry transformation and equality, and as head of the IAB Agency Council, contributes regularly to thought leadership, mentoring and development initiatives to uplift the industry.

Rayner joins Dustin Carr at the helm in Joburg.

McPherson believes that the timing couldn’t be better for this female team to take over:

“Machine is in a truly great space, having virtually doubled its business at the end of last year through the addition of Heineken South Africa and the Sanlam Group to its portfolio. The agency couldn’t be in better hands to see it through this next phase in its life.

“Robyn and Lindsey are talented, driven and passionate. They embody the values of Machine, and I have no doubt that together with our existing team they will drive Machine to even greater heights.

“Machine has carved a unique position within the industry over the years, particularly for its ability to adapt to a fast-changing consumer and media environment. Having a clear vision on what value we can add to their businesses is key to our future plans. As we journey through local and global changes and challenges with our clients, we will continue to adapt in order to deliver more valuable, effective and innovative solutions.”

Campbell takes up her post in May 2020.
Read more: Machine, Gareth McPherson, Robyn Campbell

