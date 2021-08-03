Net#work BBDO wins Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona

In a rough, tough time in our industry and country, Net#work BBDO has slowly been chipping away at new account wins as the agency forges forward, most recently adding the Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona brands to their portfolio as creative lead partner.

Net#work BBDO Stella Artois team

“These are iconic brands,” says Leo Manne, MD of Net#work BBDO, “And we look forward to adding our touch and flavour to them, and their business results.” Manne and his team speak passionately about making the work great, and then even greater.“Whether we are working on a fully integrated campaign that flights on every channel or a single-minded digital campaign we apply a rigorous strategic approach to ensure that our campaign messages are effective, relevant and connect with the target audiences in order to move them positively.“Business is often scrutinized analytically and rationally. The board room is full of double speak, plans are packed with acronyms like EBIT, NSV, and CAGR. But at its simplest, business is about people. It is individuals who choose brands with their emotions and wallets. It is individuals who decide if businesses are successful. Individuals move business.”It is this thinking that attracted AB InBev. “We liked the Net#work BBDO team, their passion and approach to the business challenge presented,” says Marsha Kumire, high end director for Africa at AB InBev, “And we look forward to the journey with them to future shape our Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona brands.”The 51% South African and black owned business recently added Oppo, SA Taxi and Ford After Sales to their client roster.“Our Oppo campaign called on South Africans to ‘open your eyes to something beautiful’ collaborating with influential young photographers and illustrators to launch the cellphone brand into South Africa,” says Net#Work BBDO’s chief creative officer, Roanna Williams.SA Taxi is a financial services company in the automotive space. “This is the first time SA Taxi is using the services of an advertising and marketing partner,” says Williams. Our latest campaign, “Taxipreneur” is their first consumer facing campaign that honours those who are driving the nation forward in Quality Renewed SA Taxi’s. SA taxi plays an important role in the taxi industry in SA and we look forward to a long term partnership that drives their business forward.”Since winning the global creative Ford account in 2018 and launching the Live the Ranger Life campaign in 2020, the agency has also gone on to win the dealership and after sales part of the Ford business, driving their B2B communication and retail campaigns. “This shows our understanding and commitment to not only relationships but understanding the entire value chain of a client’s business,” says Tebogo Koena, head of strategic planning at Net#work BBDO.