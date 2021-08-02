E-commerce News South Africa

Menu

#WomensMonth

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Retail jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Bottles delivery service rebranded to Pick n Pay Asap!

2 Aug 2021
Pick n Pay has relaunched and rebranded its on-demand delivery service, Bottles, as Pick n Pay Asap!.

Source: Supplied

Bottles was launched in 2016 as South Africa’s first on-demand alcohol delivery app, and partnered with Pick n Pay in 2018. Following the prohibition on the sale of alcohol in March 2020, Bottles and Pick n Pay worked closely to pivot the app from liquor to grocery deliveries.

Pick n Pay then announced in October last year that it would be acquiring the delivery startup, with Bottles founding members Enrico Ferigolli and Vincent Viviers, and key managers and staff moving across to Pick n Pay. Following the purchase, Bottles quickly became an integral part of Pick n Pay’s online offering, spurred by the recent rise in popularity of online shopping.

Pick n Pay buys SA delivery startup Bottles

Pick n Pay has concluded an agreement to purchase on-demand delivery startup Bottles. The acquisition is expected to be completed by November this year...

20 Oct 2020


John Bradshaw, retail executive: omnichannel at Pick n Pay, comments, “Our customers are thoroughly enjoying the convenience and flexibility of the delivery app and will benefit even more from the fresh new look and improvements that we’ve made to it with the aim of making grocery shopping easy. To show our appreciation for their support, customers will have their orders delivered free of charge during August.”

The Pick n Pay Asap! app offers same-day grocery deliveries in as little as 60 minutes, with a standard delivery fee of R35. The app now boasts approximately 1,2 million downloads and over 500,000 registered users. Customers can earn smart shopper points when ordering via the app and will receive items in the new-look reusable and 100% recyclable brown paper delivery bags.

Xtra Savings rewards programme now 17 million members strong

The Shoprite Group's Xtra Savings Programme is now South Africa's largest supermarket rewards programme...

17 Mar 2021


The Pick n Pay Asap! service is operating as normal across the country, as well as in areas affected by recent unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng.
Comment

Read more: online retail, Pick n Pay, grocery retail, John Bradshaw, Bottles

News


Show more
Let's do Biz