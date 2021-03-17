Xtra Savings rewards programme now 17 million members strong

Despite launching years after Pick n Pay Smart Shopper and Woolworths' WRewards, the Shoprite Group's Xtra Savings Rewards Programme is now South Africa's largest supermarket rewards programme. It now boasts 17 million rewards members across the Shoprite and Checkers brands in South Africa.
"The successful launch of our Xtra Savings Rewards Programme in our South African-based Shoprite supermarket chain following the success in Checkers, gave rise to another strategic milestone for the Group. Our Checkers and Shoprite Xtra Savings Rewards Programme now has the largest membership base in South Africa, with 17 million rewards members," Shoprite Group CEO Pieter Engelbrecht said in a statement on Tuesday.
"The opportunities that this programme affords the Group and its valued customers are significant and to say we are optimistic with regard to the future for our business as a result, would be an understatement," he added.
Africa's largest retailer reported on Tuesday that group sales grew by 4.7% to approximately R83,4bn for the six months.
The sheer enormity of the sudden-onset Covid crises took the wind out of sails across all industries, globally. However, writes CEO of the IAS and Scopen partner Johanna McDowell, there are gems shining brightly across the marketing landscape everywhere...
25 Feb 2021
Checkers launched the rewards programme
in October 2019. Following a positive response from shoppers, the rewards programme was rolled out to Shoprite one year later, in October 2020
.
Xtra Savings cards can be used interchangeably at both Shoprite and Checkers branded stores, but are only applicable to the respective brand’s promotions and discounts. Customers simply swipe their rewards card at the till and save automatically.
Neil Schreuder, chief of strategy and innovation for the Shoprite Group, said at the time of the Shoprite launch: “The success of Xtra Savings is its simplicity and transparency. No points and no levels, it’s all about straight-forward instant savings on things you actually need."