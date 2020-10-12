Shoprite introduces rewards programme

The Shoprite Group is launching a rewards programme for its Shoprite branded stores on Monday, 12 October 2020.

The new Shoprite Xtra Savings card will benefit customers with immediate cash savings, and launches a year after the Checkers Xtra Savings rewards programme, which more than 5 million customers have signed up for to date.Xtra Savings is expected to become the country’s biggest rewards programme, reaching the Shoprite’s Group's 19.3 million shoppers across South Africa. It comes at a time when customers are increasingly looking for value after the lockdown restrictions have put household income under pressure.“The success of Xtra Savings is its simplicity and transparency. No points and no levels, it’s all about straight-forward instant savings on things you actually need,” explains Neil Schreuder, chief of strategy and innovation for the Shoprite Group.Shoprite Xtra Savings customers will receive instant discounts of up to 40% off on everyday essentials (such as a saving of R70 on two packs of 2kg Sunlight washing powder). There will also be added benefits in the form of free airtime (for example R60 free airtime when buying Pampers nappies), and additional savings on combo deals, which are applied automatically at the till.Shoppers can easily sign up for Xtra Savings for free via any of the following channels:● WhatsApp (add (+27 87 240 5709 as a contact and say “Hi!”)● USSD (simply dial *134*569*CARDNUMBER#)● Online (visit shoprite.co.za)● In-storeXtra Savings cards can be used interchangeably at both Shoprite and Checkers branded stores - although they are only applicable to the respective brand’s promotions and discounts.