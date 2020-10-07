Checkers Xtra Savings becomes SA's fastest-growing rewards programme

Since its launch, over five million consumers have joined the Checkers Xtra Savings rewards programme - which has, in turn, made it the fastest-growing programme of its kind in South Africa.

According to Nielsen, Xtra Savings has also played a role in Checkers gaining R4bn in market share from competitors in the last financial year. It has seen a sharp uptake, with more than 15,000 customers a day signing up since launch in October 2019.The programme promised no points and no levels, just instant cash savings on food and drinks.To celebrate, Checkers is running a range of Xtra Savings anniversary deals this month with R15m in savings every day. Checkers has also accelerated the move into personalised offers and customers are now being rewarded with additional one-to-one offers on brands they love.“The Xtra Savings programme was developed with customer-centricity at its core, and we have led the industry in this regard,” explains Neil Schreuder, chief of strategy and innovation for the Shoprite Group.Central to the success of the programme has been that offers are loaded directly onto the customer’s card, making redemption of the offers seamless at the till. “Our customers don’t have to jump through hoops to receive the benefits of this programme. There is no need to visit a kiosk or to download an app. Personalised deals are automatically loaded to customers’ Xtra Savings cards,” adds Schreuder.Checkers believes the rewards delivered by Xtra Savings are needed now more than ever as consumers are looking for increased value after lockdown. “We are delivering lower prices in a time that shoppers need discounts most. When customers are truly rewarded without the smoke and mirrors, they do come back,” says Schreuder.Xtra Savings embraces an omnichannel experience; customers can see their deals on WhatsApp, USSD, the Checkers app, website, on leaflets and in-store.Personalised offers are also available directly on WhatsApp - which Checkers believes is a first for South Africa. To access the offers on WhatsApp, add 087 240 5385 as a contact, say ‘Hi’ and then select option one.