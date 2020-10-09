Ocean on 76 predicts a spike in e-commerce-related businesses

We've seen most businesses redirecting their operations online given the nature of the Covid-19 pandemic. Digital platforms provider Ocean on 76 Group agrees, indicating that post-Covid trends are predicting a sharp incline in e-commerce-related businesses.

Prins Mhlanga, CEO, Ocean on 76 Group. Image supplied.

Prins Mhlanga, CEO, Ocean on 76 Group, says: “E-commerce has become more of an essential service than ever before since lockdown regulations were eased for the sector. Through our courier aggregator business, Rush, we are seeing the uptake, evolution and, most importantly, the need for flexible and convenient courier services.”Mike Farquharson, managing director of Rush Couriers, says that the surge of new e-commerce stores and emerging SME players is fuelling this growth. “Those companies adopting a digital-first strategy are on the rise while existing businesses are pivoting to sell more relevant products to stimulate sales.”While online sales are only 1.4% of traditional retail spend, Farquharson says the sector has seen year-on-year growth of 24% in e-commerce sales: “We believe that the growth in e-commerce will continue for some time as online stores become cheaper and easier to build.”Technology is undoubtedly levelling the playing field and allowing small or niche online businesses to compete on a more even footing. “The rollout of 5G technology will also play its part in giving this sector the much-needed boost it needs after lockdown,” says Farquharson.“We continue to invest in our robust ecosystem to offer smaller retailers the support they need for both orders and deliveries. Reducing the friction for many small online stores that benefit from simple, seamless courier service is our primary objective. Anyone can now easily send a parcel anywhere in the country, with the app suggesting the lowest cost options,” concludes Farquharson.