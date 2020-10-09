Sportscene announces 30 finalists in 2nd Put Me On music competition

Sportscene has announced the 30 finalists in its second edition of the Put Me On music competition.

This year’s finalists are Kiiing Leo, RÖlen Skafe, Chaise Williams, Nexus, Blue K, Trustedslk, Patty Monroe, Spiroh, Saint Scoopa, Zcasm, G Twizz, Ason Leaux, 3Two1, Julezus, 3ple B, Leezy, Scotty Grey, Christyle Numen, Man Q, Kiki Chucky, MeloGenic, Candi Astrae, Neo Mashego, Diamante, Yashna, Dr Idri$$, Sage Impepho, Lanzeey, Solo Sae and XCVI ICXN.Put Me On required the participants to send an original track to the Sportscene blog. The entries were then judged by an expert panel and cut down to the top 30 finalists mentioned. The finalists are now going to go through a series of live-streamed roadshows in Johannesburg on 17 October and Cape Town on 24 October, and another round of voting on 4 November that will be open to the public to crown the final winner. The winner will walk away with a single produced by super-producer Tweezy, R15,000 cash prize and six months’ worth of merchandise from Puma.“The force behind the talent that is coming from new wave artists has become an avenue that Sportscene Put Me On will continue to drive. We are super proud of all of the talent that has entered this year’s Put Me On instalment and, more so, we are looking forward to the pool of talent that we will see being birthed from this platform, as we hunt for that one winner who is on their way to rising to the top,” says the Trade and experiential brand manager of Sportscene, Lulama MnisiThe success of the first edition shed light on some of South Africa’s hottest new wave artists, such as Costa Titch, Indigo Stella, Yuang and Kash CPT who all got a chance to shine in the competition and went on to make major moves. The winner of the competition, LucasRaps, gained major attention after the competition and went on to create the fan favourite “Without Me” with Gemini Major as part of his prize.Sportscene has expressed its dedication to the growing youth culture in South Africa. According to the retailer, the competition is not only about building up an artist's musical ability, but it is also about making sure that the brand allows aspiring artists, producers and creatives in the industry and for the culture overall.