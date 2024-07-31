Corona Extra reclaims top spot as world's most valuable beer

The first beer, Corona Cero, to officially sponsor the Paris 2024 Olympics, marked a historic moment, as it became the first beer brand to sponsor the event. Now the Mexican beer brand Corona Extra has reclaimed its position as the world’s most valuable beer brand - a position it held for four consecutive years from 2019 to 2022.

Source: © Brand Finance Brand Finance Corona Extra has reclaimed the title of the world’s most valuable beer brand, followed by Heineken and Budweiser

In 2023 the top spot was taken by Heineken, which is now second placed with a brand value that is up18% to $9bn, with third place Budweiser seeing its brand value go up 11% to $7.4bn.

Corona Extra is also the world’s fastest-growing beer brand, followed by Spain’s Estrella Damm (brand value up 37% to $1.4bn) and Singapore’s Tiger (brand value up 30% to $1.bn.

Commenting on the brand’s performance Henry Farr, director, of Brand Finance, says, “This reaffirms the brand's leadership and mirrors evolving consumer preferences for premium and quality offerings. It also offers insights into the broader landscape of the beer industry, where brands committed to quality and innovation are redefining market standards.”

A noteworthy uptick in brand strength

Following a 3.9-point increase in its Brand Strength Index (BSI) score to 85.9 out of 100, Corona has also recorded a noteworthy uptick in brand strength, securing its position as the third strongest beer brand globally.

According to research conducted by Brand Finance, consideration, familiarity, overall reputation, and usage metrics have shown a global uptick year-on-year.

Corona's strategic initiatives have bolstered its brand recognition and reputation beyond its consumer appeal.

China’s Tsingtao (brand value up 21% to $2.6bn) is the world's strongest beer brand, with a BSI score of 87.0 out of 100.

Tsingtao maintains a robust presence at home and abroad, with its products now available in over 100 countries worldwide.

Through strategic partnerships with distribution channels, Tsingtao continues to fortify its position in key markets, ensuring its widespread accessibility and market growth.

Recently, the brand unveiled a new non-alcoholic alternative, showcasing its dedication to adapting to changing consumer preferences.

Tsingtao is not alone in its pursuit of international markets.

For years, Asian beer brands have been expanding into Western territories.

Notably, Japan's Asahi Group Holdings and Kirin (brand value down 1% to $3.1bn), have made significant inroads into Western markets through strategic acquisitions and partnerships, demonstrating a longstanding trend of globalisation in the beer industry.

Every year, brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance puts 6,000 of the biggest brands to the test and publishes over 100 reports, ranking brands across all sectors and countries.

The 50 most valuable and strongest beer brands are included in the Brand Finance Alcoholics Drinks 2024 report.