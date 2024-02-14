You are invited to the Yext Summit, the premier digital marketing event of the year!

As Yext's trusted partner in Africa, Sauce Advertising is excited to extend this invitation to you. Get ready for 18 insightful sessions featuring a diverse line-up of digital marketing experts from Yext.

Event details

Date: 29 February 2024

Time: 1pm to 3.30pm GMT+2

Location: Virtual event

Cost: Free of charge

About the event

Yext is the leading digital presence platform for multi-location brands. Bing has gone on record to state that they take Yext data as a priority over any other data source. And now, these search optimisation innovators are hosting the first ever Yext Summit, an interactive virtual event for marketers, by marketers. Attendees will have access to 18 thought-provoking sessions across six tracks, designed to drive your digital strategy, help optimise your brand’s online presence, and ensure customer engagement across all digital touchpoints.

Why attend?

The Yext Summit is designed for marketing enthusiasts, ranging from CMOs to digital marketing leaders, seeking the latest industry trends and insights. Discover how to create a consistent consumer experience from search to web and how analytics can drive better user experiences. Uncover how much your brand’s digital presence is worth and how to connect data points to fully understand your brand’s performance. Find out why B2C marketers should prioritise local marketing and learn the ins and outs behind creating a competitive local SEO strategy. We’ll even delve into the latest digital trends like AI, and how it’s changing every part of the customer journey.

To register, visit: https://yext.registration.goldcast.io/events/b2927a00-7910-4e67-acf4-dc900a68f661