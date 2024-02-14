Industries

    You are invited to the Yext Summit, the premier digital marketing event of the year!

    Issued by Sauce Advertising
    14 Feb 2024
    14 Feb 2024
    As Yext's trusted partner in Africa, Sauce Advertising is excited to extend this invitation to you. Get ready for 18 insightful sessions featuring a diverse line-up of digital marketing experts from Yext.
    You are invited to the Yext Summit, the premier digital marketing event of the year!

    Event details

    Date: 29 February 2024
    Time: 1pm to 3.30pm GMT+2
    Location: Virtual event
    Cost: Free of charge

    About the event

    Yext is the leading digital presence platform for multi-location brands. Bing has gone on record to state that they take Yext data as a priority over any other data source. And now, these search optimisation innovators are hosting the first ever Yext Summit, an interactive virtual event for marketers, by marketers. Attendees will have access to 18 thought-provoking sessions across six tracks, designed to drive your digital strategy, help optimise your brand’s online presence, and ensure customer engagement across all digital touchpoints.

    Why attend?

    The Yext Summit is designed for marketing enthusiasts, ranging from CMOs to digital marketing leaders, seeking the latest industry trends and insights. Discover how to create a consistent consumer experience from search to web and how analytics can drive better user experiences. Uncover how much your brand’s digital presence is worth and how to connect data points to fully understand your brand’s performance. Find out why B2C marketers should prioritise local marketing and learn the ins and outs behind creating a competitive local SEO strategy. We’ll even delve into the latest digital trends like AI, and how it’s changing every part of the customer journey.

    To register, visit: https://yext.registration.goldcast.io/events/b2927a00-7910-4e67-acf4-dc900a68f661

    Sauce Advertising
    Sauce Advertising, established in 1988, has evolved from a specialised below-the-line agency to a fully integrated through-the-line agency. At the core of our approach is integration: blending people, platforms, and technology to create connections between brands and communities.

