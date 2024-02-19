Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Vicinity MediaDMASAWavemakerThe Publicity WorkshopPrimedia BroadcastingAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingBMi ResearchLocation BankKLAAdvertising Media ForumJoe PublicHoward AudioTradewaySauce AdvertisingRogerwilcoEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

OOH News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    WOO Regional Forum in Africa: A great opportunity, for a great medium, on a great continent

    19 Feb 2024
    19 Feb 2024
    The World Out of Home Organization’s (WOO) first in-person Regional Forum in Africa will take place in Cape Town from 11 to 13 March.
    Image supplied. The World Out of Home Organization’s first in-person Regional Forum in Africa will take place in Cape Town from 11 to 13 March
    Image supplied. The World Out of Home Organization’s first in-person Regional Forum in Africa will take place in Cape Town from 11 to 13 March

    “Africa is a great continent and the Forum represents a great opportunity for a great medium,” says Tom Goddard, president of the WOO.

    Africa: OOH’s biggest growth opportunity

    There are a growing number of OOH entrepreneurs in Africa who are pioneering new ways to reach increasingly affluent audiences and to plan, buy and measure campaigns on the biggest of canvasses.

    Africa is once again the biggest global opportunity for growth but this time it's growth for everyone, all the people in every country.

    Source: © Airport Ads The World Out of Home Organization has announced its first in-person Africa Forum will take place from 11 to 13 March 2024 in Cape Town
    World Out of Home Organization announces first in-person Africa Forum

    31 Oct 2023

    Africa’s thriving OOH industry

    Africa, with its diversity of countries and people, has a thriving Out of Home (OOH) industry.

    “Its market share is higher than in most other countries and on a continent with so many different geographies, the attractions of OOH are easy to see,” says Goddard.

    OOH is unique among main advertising media in that innovation is coming from everywhere.

    “Africa poses its special challenges, but those challenges are also opportunities.

    “By solving problems, we improve and enlarge the medium and the lessons we learn from Africa are also relevant to those working in mature markets such as North America and Europe and those hotbeds of technological innovation, Asia, including Australasia, and the Far East,” adds Goddard.

    Everywhere in the world, OOH is establishing itself as the broadcast medium for advertisers of all shapes and sizes.

    “What we now call linear TV (that is, non-streaming TV) is losing share globally to digital especially and, in any case a continent like Africa with so many languages is always going to pose particular problems for TV.”

    Image suplied. Unilever'd Lunga Mooi is to be a keynote speaker at the World Out of Home Organization's first in-person Africa Forum, to be held in Cape Town, South Africa, from March 11-13 2024
    Unilever's Lunga Mooi named WOO Africa Forum keynote speaker

    14 Dec 2023

    Speakers

    Remi du Preez, Polygon
    Lunga Mooi, Unilever Africa
    Greg Benatar, Alliance Media
    Dawn Rowlands, Dentsu SSA
    Time Bleakley, Ocean Outdoor Group
    Donald Mokgale, Avatar Media Agency

    Image supplied.
    Dawn Rowlands and Greg Benatar to speak at WOO's first Africa event

    29 Jan 2024

    Becoming a global organisation

    When Fepe International rebranded to the World Out of Home organization at its 60th anniversary Congress in Dubai 2019, it was about much more than changing the name.

    “We set out to be a truly global organisation (Fepe has been focused, although not exclusively, on Europe) and even in the depths of the following pandemic we decided to take our show on the road, to demonstrate that we were, truly, a global organisation,” he explains.

    Constrained by the pandemic they started with virtual Forums – Europe, APAC and then Africa in February 2022 before returning to ‘in-person’ events with its Global Congress in Toronto in May 2022.

    Forums in Asia and the Middle East and a second Global Congress in Lisbon followed.

    “Now we're delighted to turn to Africa,” says Goddard.

    This year's Global Congress will be held in Hong Kong in June, so that's pretty global too.

    Read more: out of home, OOH, OOH media, Tom Goddard
    NextOptions

    Related

    Image supplied.
    Dawn Rowlands and Greg Benatar to speak at WOO's first Africa event
    29 Jan 2024
    Image supplied. The OOH campaign from Uncommon Creative Studio for British Airways is a Cannes Grand Prix winner
    OOH 2024: Getting agencies and media excited about OOH
    18 Jan 2024
    Image suplied. Unilever'd Lunga Mooi is to be a keynote speaker at the World Out of Home Organization's first in-person Africa Forum, to be held in Cape Town, South Africa, from March 11-13 2024
    Unilever's Lunga Mooi named WOO Africa Forum keynote speaker
    14 Dec 2023
    Image supplied. Iconic margarine brand Stork delivered a unique interactive food experience through the world's first delivery billboard
    Stork delivers a taste of the country using the world's first delivery billboard
    11 Dec 2023
    Source: © 123rf PwC’s Africa Entertainment & Media Outlook 2023 – 2027, released today found that people still enjoy the lean-back experience and the community of TV viewing
    E&M leaders need to be innovative going forward, says PwC Africa Entertainment & Media Outlook 2023 - 2027
     7 Nov 2023
    Source: © Airport Ads The World Out of Home Organization has announced its first in-person Africa Forum will take place from 11 to 13 March 2024 in Cape Town
    World Out of Home Organization announces first in-person Africa Forum
    31 Oct 2023
    Billboards give digital wings
    Mamela MediaBillboards give digital wings
    (Image: Danette Bretienbach). Winners of the Most Awards
    #MOSTAwards: heed and Carat Johannesburg top of the media industry
     15 Sep 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz