Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

BrandMappDStv Media SalesNew MediaTDMCBusiness and Arts South AfricaVERVEDMASABrand AvatarTopco MediaDentsuJacaranda FMOFM RadioAsk AfrikaOptimize AgencyStyle IDEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

OOH News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


World Out of Home Organization announces first in-person Africa Forum

31 Oct 2023
The World Out of Home Organization has announced its first in-person Africa Forum will take place from 11 to 13 March 2024 in Cape Town.
Source: © Airport Ads The World Out of Home Organization has announced its first in-person Africa Forum will take place from 11 to 13 March 2024 in Cape Town
Source: © Airport Ads Airport Ads The World Out of Home Organization has announced its first in-person Africa Forum will take place from 11 to 13 March 2024 in Cape Town

This follows a successful online event in 2022 in the country.

"Our online event in Africa in 2022 received amazing support and we have been determined to return to the continent for an in-person event since then," says WOO President Tom Goddard.

"Out of Home is an incredible force in Africa and our in-person Forum in 2024 will be a global milestone for the medium," he adds.

The outdoor advertising industry in South Africa has experienced significant growth in recent years.

According to a report by PwC South Africa, the out-of-home (OOH) advertising market is projected to grow steadily at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.4% from 2021 to 2025.

This upward trend reflects the industry's resilience and adaptability in the face of changing marketing dynamics.

Research conducted by Nielsen reveals that OOH advertising in South Africa has a massive weekly reach of 93%.

NextOptions
Read more: out of home, OOH, Cape Town, Tom Goddard, World Out of Home Organization

Related

Billboards give digital wings
Mamela MediaBillboards give digital wings22 Sep 2023
(Image: Danette Bretienbach). Winners of the Most Awards
#MOSTAwards: heed and Carat Johannesburg top of the media industry15 Sep 2023
The Loeries has annolunced top international creatives for 2023 international jury presidents. (L to r:) Marco Venturelli, CEO/CCO Publicis Conseil and CCO Publicis Groupe France, Geet Rathi, creative director, Area 23, Brad Reilly, McCann Enterprise chief creative officer, Shannon Washington, US CCO R/GA, and Paul Chan creative leader, Cheil
Top international creatives for Loeries 2023 juries presidents5 Sep 2023
Source: © Cape Talk The Constitutional Court has confirmed the January 2022 Western Cape High Court ruling on the illegality of the Overbeek Building outdoor advertising billboards
Constitutional Court confirms 2022 ruling for Overbeek Signs to take down OOH billboard28 Jun 2023
Image supplied. Remi du Preez, managing director at Polygon
Why digital marketers should be thinking pDOOH1 Jun 2023
Image supplied. Neil Vlaming, director of Epic Outdoor Digital OOH advertising
#BehindtheSelfie: Neil Vlaming - Epic Outdoor31 May 2023
Image supplied. Lego’s latest digital out-of-home (OOH) advertising is an innovative 3D digital billboard at the V&A Waterfront’s main Centre Court
Lego's DOOH billboard utilises the latest 3D technology24 May 2023
Source © SA Taxi The Quickloc8 app addresses a host of daily challenges faced by taxi owners, drivers and commuters
Taxi fleet app useful for OOH?24 Apr 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz