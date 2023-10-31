World Out of Home Organization announces first in-person Africa Forum

The World Out of Home Organization has announced its first in-person Africa Forum will take place from 11 to 13 March 2024 in Cape Town.

Source: © Airport Ads Airport Ads

This follows a successful online event in 2022 in the country.

"Our online event in Africa in 2022 received amazing support and we have been determined to return to the continent for an in-person event since then," says WOO President Tom Goddard.

"Out of Home is an incredible force in Africa and our in-person Forum in 2024 will be a global milestone for the medium," he adds.

The outdoor advertising industry in South Africa has experienced significant growth in recent years.

According to a report by PwC South Africa, the out-of-home (OOH) advertising market is projected to grow steadily at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.4% from 2021 to 2025.

This upward trend reflects the industry's resilience and adaptability in the face of changing marketing dynamics.

Research conducted by Nielsen reveals that OOH advertising in South Africa has a massive weekly reach of 93%.