Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

IMC ConferenceMediaHeads 360AAA School of AdvertisingStudent VillageScan DisplayRand ShowAFDADentsuBoomtownDaily MaverickRT7 DigitalDelta Victor BravoMotherland OMNiMembrana MediaTopco MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Online Media Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Why your executives need to build a strong personal brand – and how BusinessTech can help

    Issued by Broad Media
    13 Feb 2024
    13 Feb 2024
    Executives with strong personal brands generate trust in your business.
    Why your executives need to build a strong personal brand &#x2013; and how BusinessTech can help

    When your company executives have a strong personal brand, it positions your business as trustworthy and knowledgeable.

    This is well-known in the business space and backed up by research from Carson College of Business, which found that a c-level executive’s reputation profoundly impacts business success.

  • Click here to contact the BusinessTech marketing team.

    The research shows that approximately 44% of the average company’s market value is connected to its CEO, while 45% of a company's reputation depends on the CEO’s personal brand.

    This is data that marketers cannot afford to ignore. Instead, they must prioritise positioning their executives prominently and positively in the public eye.

    BusinessTech interview articles

    BusinessTech’s interview articles are a great way to establish your executives as industry thought leaders.

    When you book a BusinessTech interview article, we will handle everything, including:

    • Writing interview questions.
    • Conducting the interview.
    • Writing the interview article.
    • Publishing the article on BusinessTech.
    • Promoting the article across social media channels such as Facebook, X (Twitter), and LinkedIn.

    Our marketing team will also ensure your article campaign runs smoothly and is optimised to maximise the return on your marketing spend.

    Click here to contact the BusinessTech marketing team.

    • NextOptions


    Broad Media
    Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz