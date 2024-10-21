Using data to revolutionise customer experiences

Using build-for-purpose enterprise AI solutions to improve customer experience (CX) helps companies get to know their customers and use that knowledge to delight them throughout the customer journey, from offer to ongoing support and service.

Image supplied

At AdvanceGuidance, deep customer-facing business knowledge is combined with extensive digital technology implementation capabilities across Design, Implement and Operate in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data and Cloud computing, delivering unmatched customer experiences using AI and analytics.

Len Pienaar, managing director of AdvanceGuidance, has recently joined the group. Having held CEO positions in the financial, telecommunications and media sectors at large listed companies, he has held a lifelong interest in how things work and how they can be improved.

Together with Deon van Heerden, CEO and founder of AdvanceGuidance, they push boundaries and have a fierce determination to succeed. Assembling and leading exceptional teams form the building blocks of their success, underpinned by exceptional analytical ability.

Meeting specific business needs

All solutions are bespoke and tailored to address each client's unique challenges and objectives, as customised, purpose-built AI solutions can more effectively meet specific business needs and drive better results than simply licensing and deploying generic AI systems.

The importance of efficiency and scalability is also emphasised, as well as developing modular components that can be customised and integrated according to different requirements and existing environments.

This approach balances personalisation and efficiency, enabling the delivery of high-quality solutions more quickly and cost-effectively.

“Artificial Intelligence presents transformative opportunities in the retail sector by personalising customer experiences and streamlining operations. By analysing vast amounts of customer data, AI can provide tailored product recommendations, enhancing customer satisfaction and loyalty,” explains Pienaar.

“We can now customise offerings down to the individual level, effectively creating a ‘segment of one’,” he adds.

Careful consideration is given to scaling enterprise AI solutions cost-effectively, reliably and predictably, especially when end-customers interact with them directly. The solutions are designed to handle large volumes of data and interactions without compromising performance or user experience.

Pienaar’s focus on tech innovation and customer adoption, from conception and strategy to execution and delivery, has enabled him to launch and commercialise numerous industry-first innovations, for which he has received local and global recognition.

AdvanceGuidance was recently awarded a Highly Commended endorsement under the Best SA Loyalty Data Company category for the South African Loyalty Awards. These awards are the industry’s most coveted awards rewarding excellence, benchmarked against international standards and measurable results, and are designed specifically to celebrate loyalty excellence and innovation, recognising top talent in the loyalty industry.

“AdvanceGuidance shows incredible use of technology to extract maximum value from loyalty data assets, using artificial intelligence and machine learning,” commends Zandile Manana, South African Loyalty Awards judge.

Entrants were required to submit their achievements in data analytics for the brands they have worked with, demonstrating their skills in statistical analysis, market research, analytics, and programme performance measurements.

On the operational side, AI optimises inventory management through predictive analytics, reducing overstock and stockouts. For example, by analysing sales trends and external factors like seasonality, regional events and competitor actions, AI systems can forecast demand more accurately, ensuring that the right products are available at the right time.

AdvanceGuidance recently assisted a well-known retailer as they were experiencing a steady decline in customer engagement with their retail email communication. They were inspired to send each customer a personalised selection of deals, but with more than 10,000+ items on promotion at any point, relevancy was a challenge.

The solution was to develop a next product recommender model that took several unusual aspects of the sales into consideration, including the high seasonality of certain categories, mixing repeat purchases with once-off purchases and their wide range of customer spend and shopping frequency.

The model was then integrated with their email platform to insert the relevant products into personalised emails. Ultimately, this approach resulted in a 45% increase in engagement with the products in emails.

Another area of speciality for AdvanceGuidance is collaborating with both traditional and non-traditional financial institutions to develop alternative credit models using various AI approaches and solutions.

By harnessing alternative data sources—such as transaction histories, utility payments, mobile phone usage, and even social data— more comprehensive credit profiles for self-employed individuals and those in the informal sector can be built, assisting to bridge the gap in financial inclusion, enabling marginalised groups to access credit facilities that were previously unavailable due to limited traditional credit histories.

Working together with a bank and fintech provider, they leveraged alternative data sources and built credit models in support of real-time lending to these merchants in the informal sector. This data was used to profile merchant behaviour and power a tailored communication strategy encouraging the adoption and enhancing risk management.

This has led to a significant uptake in loans across several countries, with default rates better than traditional methods in this sector.

Confirms Pienaar, “We’re committed to staying at the forefront of AI innovation and continuously adapting our strategies to meet the changing landscape. By doing so, we aim to provide solutions that not only meet our clients' current demands but also anticipate and prepare for future industry trends.