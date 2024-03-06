Industries

    The vanishing act of decent interns: Unpopular opinion by a CEO

    Petra Mc CardleBy Petra Mc Cardle, issued by Wetpaint - The Little BIG Agency!
    6 Mar 2024
    The disappearance of the "decent intern" has become an enigma of epic proportions.
    Petra Mc Cardle
    The great work ethic mirage

    Work ethic, oh how we miss thee! In this age of shortcuts and Netflix binges, the notion of putting in the hours to craft stellar campaigns has become as rare as a unicorn with a map to Atlantis. Why break a sweat when you can break a record for consecutive hours spent on social media? The struggle is real, folks, but apparently not when it comes to internships.

    The cult of me

    Behold the era of selfies, hashtags, and instant gratification, where the "me" reigns supreme. Millennials and Gen Zers are the stars of their own social media sagas, forsaking the virtues of hard work for immediate recognition. Climbing the ladder? Nah, they prefer to hop onto the rooftop helipad and skip the journey altogether.

    The industry's identity crisis

    As the advertising industry grapples with this topsy-turvy reality, it finds itself at a crossroads. Should we persist in chasing after elusive interns who lack the motivation to work, or do we bow to the rise of the machines? Some CEOs have voiced an unpopular opinion: maybe it's time to embrace AI instead.

    The dark art of late nights and grit

    Ah, the late nights of burning the midnight oil, digging deeper into ideas, and cultivating true grit. Unfortunately, these concepts seem as alien to the current generation as a flip phone in a world of smartphones. The notion of pushing through challenges, enduring sleepless nights, and emerging stronger on the other side is lost on many. In the realm of internships, only one out of four may survive the grueling journey and learn the invaluable lesson that grit is what makes you stronger and better at your craft.

    The rising stars of tomorrow

    But fear not, for among the disappearing act of decent interns, a few diamonds in the rough emerge. These tenacious individuals embrace the challenges, embrace the late nights, and embrace the journey of self-discovery. They understand that true greatness is not achieved through shortcuts or instant recognition but by putting in the hard work, the sweat, and the tears. They are the rising stars of tomorrow who will shape the future of advertising with their unwavering determination and a sprinkle of wit.

    In search of balance

    As we navigate this perplexing landscape, perhaps the answer lies in finding a balance between embracing the quirks of the new generation and instilling the virtues of work ethic and grit. Let's celebrate the survivors, those who emerge from the internship crucible with a deeper understanding of what it takes to excel.

    So, raise a glass to the survivors, those who have trudged through the trenches and emerged as beacons of inspiration. The future of advertising rests in their capable hands, fueled by grit, wit, and an insatiable hunger to leave their mark on the world.

    About Petra Mc Cardle

    A lover and a fighter, a spiritualist and explorer, I grow Brands to their full potential @Wetpaint, while balancing myself out with yoga.
    Wetpaint - The Little BIG Agency!
    We're the Little, BIG Agency set on world domination, one brief at a time. Taking Africa to the world and bringing the world to Africa.

