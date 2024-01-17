Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

HelmProvantageNew MediaRed Ribbon CommunicationsBroad MediaBrave GroupEast Coast RadioOFM RadioBrand InfluenceRand ShowBoundlessNewzroom AfrikaDMASABizcommunity.comIAB South AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Media News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

JJ Tabane on the leadership we suppose to be having in all state owned companies.

JJ Tabane on the leadership we suppose to be having in all state owned companies.

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Global news leaders sign open letter in support of journalists in Gaza

    6 Mar 2024
    6 Mar 2024
    Dozens of news organisation leaders from across the world, including the Associated Press, Agence France-Presse, BBC, Daily Maverick and Reuters, have signed an open letter affirming their solidarity with journalists reporting in Gaza.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    The letter was coordinated by the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) with the support of the World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).
    “For nearly five months, journalists and media workers in Gaza – overwhelmingly, the sole source of on-the-ground reporting from within the Palestinian territory – have been working in unprecedented conditions,” the letter reads. “…These journalists – on whom the international news media and the international community rely for information about the situation inside Gaza – continue to report despite grave personal risk.”

    The letter goes on to remind the international community that journalists are civilians and authorities must protect journalists as noncombatants according to international law.

    Image source:
    ICJ calls for compliance to protect civilians in Rafah

    19 Feb 2024

    A total of at least 94 journalists have been killed in the Israel-Gaza war; the majority of them (89) were Palestinians have been killed.

    The signatories include outlets from Estonia, France, Germany, Ireland, Israel, India, Japan, Jordan, Kenya, Lebanon, Mexico, Pakistan, the Philippines, Qatar, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

    Read the letter and the signatories here.

    Read more: journalists, BBC, Daily Maverick, CPJ, Reuters, died, Israel, letter, Gaza
    NextOptions

    Related

    Source:
    Indian journalist pays 'price for doing his work' in violent attack
    26 Feb 2024
    Image: Bizcommunity, Lesley Svenson. Newspaper circulation is showing stability despite a 5.7% year-on-year decline, while Q4 experienced a marginal drop of -1.5% compared to Q3 says the ABC
    ABC Q4 2023: Newspapers: Stable with marginal declines
     21 Feb 2024
    Source: © ZNBC This year marks the tenth anniversary the death of the BBC News Komla Dumor
    A decade of honouring Komla Dumor: BBC News Award search begins
    19 Feb 2024
    Experience Daily Maverick Live: The Gathering 2024 &#x2013; get ready to make your mark
    Daily MaverickExperience Daily Maverick Live: The Gathering 2024 – get ready to make your mark
    Nomathamsanqa Rweqana has passed away. Source: SABC.
    Umhlobo Wenene mourns the passing of two radio legends
    8 Feb 2024
    Many Cape Town journalists attended the vigil. Source: GroundUp
    South African media community mourns journalists killed in Gaza
     29 Jan 2024
    Source: Twitter/@Isaac_Herzog. Israeli President Isaac Herzog addressed The World Economic Forum's 54th Annual Meeting in Davos last week, calling on world leaders to not forget the hostages taken captive by Hamas gunmen on 7 October 2023. The hostages include both Israelis and Muslims, among them Kfir Bibas who turned one last week. President Herzog is seen here seated at #WEF2024 next to a photo of Kfir Bibas, taken shortly before Bibas was abducted.
    #WEF24: Israeli president addresses dire health of Hamas-held hostages
     22 Jan 2024
    Source: Unicef.
    #WEF24: Burden of disease is escalating in Gaza
     17 Jan 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz