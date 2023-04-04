Ster-Kinekor introduces Throwback Cinema with throwback prices

Ster-Kinekor has lined up some all-time greats for the month of May with throwback ticket prices at just R50.

Throwback Cinema titles will be screened at the following Ster-Kinekor sites: Fourways and Sandton in Johannesburg; Irene and The Grove in Tshwane; Secunda Mall, Secunda; Ilanga, Mbombela; Mall of the North, Polokwane; Boardwalk in Richard’s Bay (till 30 May); Gateway in Umhlanga; Somerset Mall, Somerset West; and Tygervalley and V&A Waterfront in Cape Town.

Back to the Future 1 is one of those classic movies that take us back and yet it can be seen over and over. So, it makes sense that Ster-Kinekor has included it among its Throwback Cinema titles. Back to the Future 1 will be on screens from 31 May, for a week.

First up, and taking us back to the roaring 1920s in Chicago, is the classy 2002 comedy crime musical, Chicago, which scooped six Oscars including Best Picture. The film releases in select Ster-Kinekor cinemas nationally for one week only from Friday 10 May.

From Friday 17 May, cinema goers get the chance to Meet Joe Black once again, when this iconic film re-releases at select Ster-Kinekor sites. This 1998 fantasy romance drama explores the topic of Death, which takes the form of a young man who was killed in an accident.

And, who can forget the line from the love-struck Anna Scott: “I'm also just a girl standing in front of a boy asking him to love her.” Notting Hill is the Throwback Cinema title for the week of 24 May. This 1999 romantic comedy unpacks a set of circumstances that makes Anna Scott (Julia Roberts), a famous Hollywood actress, fall in love with William Thacker (Hugh Grant), owner of a bookstore in Notting Hill. But the paparazzi's fascination with her complicates their bond.

“People who love movies love reliving all the great movie moments on the big screen,” says Lynne Wylie, chief marketing officer of Ster-Kinekor. “Throwback Cinema allows us to bring back some of these unforgettable titles for our customers to enjoy at a very affordable ticket price. We’ve had a wonderful time going through the catalogues to select the films, and we are sure everyone who books a ticket to watch one of them will have a similar big screen experience.”