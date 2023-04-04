Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

OnPoint PRDNA Brand ArchitectsBullion PR & CommunicationRand ShowEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Film News South Africa

#AfricaMonth

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Gerry Navari says the ANC will get better if they get a majority

Gerry Navari says the ANC will get better if they get a majority

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Ster-Kinekor introduces Throwback Cinema with throwback prices

    7 May 2024
    7 May 2024
    Ster-Kinekor has lined up some all-time greats for the month of May with throwback ticket prices at just R50.
    Photo by on
    Photo by Jeremy Yap on Unsplash

    Throwback Cinema titles will be screened at the following Ster-Kinekor sites: Fourways and Sandton in Johannesburg; Irene and The Grove in Tshwane; Secunda Mall, Secunda; Ilanga, Mbombela; Mall of the North, Polokwane; Boardwalk in Richard’s Bay (till 30 May); Gateway in Umhlanga; Somerset Mall, Somerset West; and Tygervalley and V&A Waterfront in Cape Town.

    Back to the Future 1 is one of those classic movies that take us back and yet it can be seen over and over. So, it makes sense that Ster-Kinekor has included it among its Throwback Cinema titles. Back to the Future 1 will be on screens from 31 May, for a week.

    Source:
    Ster-Kinekor to retrench more than 200 employees

    18 Apr 2024

    First up, and taking us back to the roaring 1920s in Chicago, is the classy 2002 comedy crime musical, Chicago, which scooped six Oscars including Best Picture. The film releases in select Ster-Kinekor cinemas nationally for one week only from Friday 10 May.

    From Friday 17 May, cinema goers get the chance to Meet Joe Black once again, when this iconic film re-releases at select Ster-Kinekor sites. This 1998 fantasy romance drama explores the topic of Death, which takes the form of a young man who was killed in an accident.

    And, who can forget the line from the love-struck Anna Scott: “I'm also just a girl standing in front of a boy asking him to love her.” Notting Hill is the Throwback Cinema title for the week of 24 May. This 1999 romantic comedy unpacks a set of circumstances that makes Anna Scott (Julia Roberts), a famous Hollywood actress, fall in love with William Thacker (Hugh Grant), owner of a bookstore in Notting Hill. But the paparazzi's fascination with her complicates their bond.

    “People who love movies love reliving all the great movie moments on the big screen,” says Lynne Wylie, chief marketing officer of Ster-Kinekor. “Throwback Cinema allows us to bring back some of these unforgettable titles for our customers to enjoy at a very affordable ticket price. We’ve had a wonderful time going through the catalogues to select the films, and we are sure everyone who books a ticket to watch one of them will have a similar big screen experience.”

    NextOptions

    Related

    Ster-Kinekor Cannes Young Lions competition 2024
    aHead Marketing ServicesSter-Kinekor Cannes Young Lions competition 2024
    6 Feb 2024
    Dancing queens, are you ready for Abba: The Movie coming to a Ster-Kinekor cinema near you?
    aHead Marketing ServicesDancing queens, are you ready for Abba: The Movie coming to a Ster-Kinekor cinema near you?
    4 Oct 2023
    10th European Film Festival announces lineup
    10th European Film Festival announces lineup
    11 Sep 2023
    #Cannes2023: A shifting Cannes as diversity grows
    #Cannes2023: A shifting Cannes as diversity grows
     14 Jul 2023
    Missed this year's Cannes Lions Festival? Ster-Kinekor's wrap-up talks bring the festival to you
    aHead MarketingMissed this year's Cannes Lions Festival? Ster-Kinekor's wrap-up talks bring the festival to you
    26 Jun 2023
    Source © Yacht Charter Fleet Ster-Kinekor, the official representative of Cannes Lions in South Africa, will be hosting two Cannes Lions Wrap-Up events in July
    #Cannes2023: Ster-Kinekor to host two Cannes Lions wrap-up events
    25 May 2023
    Image supplied. Joe Public Johannesburg’s young creatives (left) Bernice Puleng Mosala and (right) Raphael Janan Kuppasamy are the 2023 Cannes Young Lions – Film Category competition for South Africa winners and will represent South Africa at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity – Young Lions competition
    Joe Public's Bernice Puleng Mosala & Raphael Janan Kuppasamy named SA Cannes Young Lions
    28 Apr 2023
    Source © Campaign Live There are eight local creatives on the Cannes juries this year
    11 South Africans to sit on Cannes Lions juries
    4 Apr 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz