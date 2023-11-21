Industries

    Sip, savour, and save! City Lodge Hotels extends 4-for-3 Bucket Deal on select bevvies

    City Lodge Hotel
    8 Feb 2024
    We all love a bargain and City Lodge Hotels is putting money back in your pocket by extending its Bucket Deal on select beers, flavoured beers, and spritzers across all its hotels until 31 March 2024. Buy 4 and pay for 3 – now that’s a bargain worth ordering the bucket for!
    Courtyard Hotel Waterfall City: The Highline gourmet lounge
    The 4-for-3 Bucket Deal applies to purchases of Castle Lite, Castle Lager and Carling Black Label Beers, as well as Brutal Fruit Spritzers and Flying Fish Flavoured Beers – all your favourite bevvies at an unbeatable price!

    Sip, savour, and save! City Lodge Hotels extends 4-for-3 Bucket Deal on select bevvies
    Share your Bucket Deal with friends, family, and colleagues in our relaxed hotel restaurants, kick back and relax in the sundowner bar or at the pool, or enjoy in the comfort of your room. And take a look at our varied menus offering a range of delicious treats and eats to go with your frosty beer or refreshing cooler.

    This great deal is available at all Courtyard Hotels, City Lodge Hotels, Town Lodges, and Road Lodges. To find one of our stylish, comfortable properties near to where you need to be, head to www.citylodgehotels.com.

    City Lodge Hotel Hatfield
    Town Lodge Menlo Park: Sundowner Bar
    City Lodge Hotel
    City Lodge Hotel Group has a variety of hotels dedicated to providing you with comfort at a level that suits you. With 5 Courtyard Hotels (480 rooms), 19 City Lodge Hotels (3281 rooms), 12 Town Lodges (1507 rooms) and 23 Road Lodges (2 272 rooms), the Group has a total of 7540 rooms and ranks among the 250 largest hotel chains in the world. We are dedicated to providing quality accommodation for business, leisure and 'bleisure' travellers in South Africa, Namibia, Botswana and Mozambique. From basic, functional rooms to magnificent luxury studios, we have the range and experience to give you unbelievable service and exceptional accommodation at a price you can afford and in a location near to where you want to be. Go to www.clhg.com for more information.

