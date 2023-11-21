Sip, savour, and save! City Lodge Hotels extends 4-for-3 Bucket Deal on select bevvies

We all love a bargain and City Lodge Hotels is putting money back in your pocket by extending its Bucket Deal on select beers, flavoured beers, and spritzers across all its hotels until 31 March 2024. Buy 4 and pay for 3 – now that’s a bargain worth ordering the bucket for!

Courtyard Hotel Waterfall City: The Highline gourmet lounge

The 4-for-3 Bucket Deal applies to purchases of Castle Lite, Castle Lager and Carling Black Label Beers, as well as Brutal Fruit Spritzers and Flying Fish Flavoured Beers – all your favourite bevvies at an unbeatable price!

Share your Bucket Deal with friends, family, and colleagues in our relaxed hotel restaurants, kick back and relax in the sundowner bar or at the pool, or enjoy in the comfort of your room. And take a look at our varied menus offering a range of delicious treats and eats to go with your frosty beer or refreshing cooler.

This great deal is available at all Courtyard Hotels, City Lodge Hotels, Town Lodges, and Road Lodges. To find one of our stylish, comfortable properties near to where you need to be, head to www.citylodgehotels.com.