Scopen study finds Nedbank, Nando's and Absa the ‘ideal’ clients, and the most attractive brand for agencies

Nedbank, Nando's and Absa are the top three brands that professionals would like to work says the Scopen’s Best Marketer to Work with Study.

As a continuation of the study on the best agencies to work for, according to professionals working in agencies (both creative and media), the study analyses the most attractive brands in South Africa for these same professionals, and the qualities that an ‘ideal’ client should have.

Qualities of the ideal client

The three main characteristics that the South African interviewees mention when they talk about those that a brand must have to be considered an ‘ideal’ client are:

Partnership / Build Long-Term relationships (for 56.5%)

Its Ability to Take Risks and look for Big Creative Ideas (38.0%)

The Professionalism and Seniority of the Brand's team (20%).



Other characteristics include Adequate compensation, an in-depth Knowledge of the business, Clarity in briefs and objectives, the client’s ability to Share Feedback and information and their Respect for timings.

Cesar Vacchiano, president of Scopen International asserts, “It is very relevant that when agency professionals choose those client companies they want to work with, they prioritise long-term partnerships that produce confidence and trust when risk-taking, over adequate compensations (that probably exist in those long term relationships).

“Analysing longer-term client-agency relationships across different markets we always notice that these partnerships produce admired professionals in both parties and better work (creative and effectiveness awards).”

The ideal client

The South African clients that, according to the agencies, come closest to these definitions of ‘ideal’ are: Nedbank, ABInBev and Chicken Licken.

The best marketers to work with

On the other hand, regardless of how the brands score on the different attributes that evaluate their relationship with their agencies, the professionals are also asked about the brands with which they would like to work (more aspirational, due to the visibility and impact of their communication).

In this ranking, the first three positions are occupied by Nedbank, Nando's and Absa.

The fieldwork was carried out between July and September 2023 and a total of 200 professionals have been interviewed (155 from creative agencies and 45 from media agencies).