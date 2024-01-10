Scopen announces SA’s top 10 most admired marketing professionals

Industries

    10 Jan 2024
    10 Jan 2024
    In November last year, Scopen announced the top three marketers. Now the full Top 10 have been shared.
    Image supplied. Scopen has announced SA's top 10 most admired marketing professionals
    Image supplied. Scopen has announced SA’s top 10 most admired marketing professionals

    The top 10 most admired marketing professionals in South Africa:

    1. Khensani Nobanda, Nedbank
    2. Sydney Mbhele, Absa
    3. Vaughan Croeser, ABInBev
    4. Doug Place, Nandos
    5. Nontokozo Madonsela, Momentum/Metropolitan
    6. Firoze Bhorat, Discovery
    7. Thulani Sibeko, previously Standard Bank
    8. Chantal Sombonos-Van Tonder, Chicken Licken
    9. Abey Mokgwatsane, Investec
    10. Sadika Fakir, Absa

    “My congratulations go to these top 10 marketing professionals. While accolades from industry bodies are always welcome, there’s little to beat a jury of your peers naming you their top-rated professionals,” says president and CEO of Scopen Global, Cesar Vacchiano.

    He adds, “In naming the most admired marketing professionals as rated by both marketer and agency professionals, I must highlight that this was entirely spontaneous, with no prompting whatsoever from researchers.”

    Information included in Agency Scope 23-24 covers companies noted for their marketing initiatives, and campaigns that achieved peer recognition, including the best marketing campaign as well as the best agency to work for and the most ideal client to work with.

    Valuable data for all sectors of the industry

    In response to the immense interest around the upcoming Agency Scope 2023/2024 results, Vacchiano says: “The excitement for the 23/24 Agency Scope results has been more than heartening to note, with 315 marketers interviewed, representing 220 brands compared to 235 interviews across 158 brands in 2021 – a marked increase in participation.”

    He adds that the 200 agency professionals interviewed, comprising 155 creative and 45 media agencies along with 16 media owners solidifies Agency Scope as “among the most valuable data for all sectors of our industry”.

    During his time in South Africa, Vacchiano presented confidential reports to some of the agencies that had already subscribed to the study, giving local and global insights into what the country’s top marketers think about several issues and how this drives industry change and growth.

    More presentations to agencies will take place in the coming months.

    research, marketing, Discovery, Abey Mokgwatsane, Nandos, Nedbank, Absa, Standard Bank, Investec, Chicken Licken, Thulani Sibeko, Sydney Mbhele, Khensani Nobanda, Doug Place, Scopen, Cesar Vacchiano, Nontokozo Madonsela, ABInBEV, Vaughan Croeser, Sadika Fakir, Chantal Sombonos-Van Tonder, Firoze Bhorat
