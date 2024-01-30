Registration now open for Africa's Travel Indaba 2024

Anticipation is building for Africa's Travel Indaba (ATI) 2024, with the global travel industry responding positively to the upcoming event. The organisers have reported a notable increase in applications from both buyers and exhibitors, setting the stage for an extraordinary gathering of tourism professionals. South African Tourism emphasises that registration for the highly awaited Africa’s Travel Indaba (ATI) 2024 remains open.

This significant pan-African event is set to take place at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre (ICC Durban) in KwaZulu-Natal from 13-16 May 2024, uniting professionals from around the world in the field of travel. Taking place in the vibrant province of KwaZulu-Natal, ATI serves not only as a convergence of key players in the global tourism industry but also as a celebration of the province's rich heritage.

Source: Africa's Travel Indaba

As South Africa prepares to celebrate three decades of democracy, the event is set to be a powerful commemoration of progress, diversity, and resilience. Against the backdrop of this significant milestone, Africa's Travel Indaba 2024 is poised to offer unparalleled networking opportunities, with an overwhelming response from global buyers and exhibitors highlighting its significance.

Nombulelo Guliwe, acting chief executive officer at South African Tourism, said that the event is more than just a gathering; "it is a showcase of Africa’s diverse and dynamic tourism landscape, spotlighting the continent’s unique cultures, breathtaking destinations, and unparalleled hospitality."

Guliwe indicated that Africa’s Travel Indaba has established itself not only as an event but as "a beacon for the tourism industry, continually driving innovation and connection across the continent and beyond."

Key registration dates for 2024

• Exhibitors: Applications are now open.

• Buyers: Applications are now open

• Hosted media: Applications opened on the 16 January 2024.

• Non-hosted media applications opened on the 23 January 2024.

Global recognition and economic impact of ATI

Guliwe reflected on the journey saying: "After hosting Africa’s Travel Indaba in 2023 with remarkable success, we are excited to continue this legacy with our dedicated partners. Their unwavering commitment has been a cornerstone of this Pan-African show’s enduring success."

"Many countries on the African continent have amazing offerings, and at ATI, we are looking forward to showcasing more of these beautiful destinations."

Indaba 2023 was a hive of activity and engagement that welcomed more than 8,600 delegates and facilitated an astounding 21,000 meetings between exhibitors and international buyers in 2023. The exhibition showcased diversity and innovation, featuring 280 international buyers, 432 non-hosted international buyers, 41 local hosted buyers, 711 Local non-hosted buyers and more than 1000 exhibiting companies who represented an array of products drawing attention from various corners of the globe.

SA Tourism, key partners steer ATI

"As Tourism KwaZulu-Natal (TKZN), we are excited to be hosting Africa’s premier tourism trade show once again at the award-winning Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban in May 2024.

"We know that this prestigious event not only boosts the provincial economy, with occupancy levels for our hotels reaching well above 90% but also enables us to market our beautiful province to top buyers from across the globe keen for exciting destinations to promote and sell to the customers. This also becomes a vital platform to showcase our new tourism developments and position our emerging tourism entrepreneurs as global players in the tourism sector," said Sibusiso Gumbi, the acting CEO of Tourism Kwa Zulu-Natal.

"As eThekwini Municipality, we once again look forward to hosting Africa Travel Indaba in May. Our focus this year is on accessibility, geographic spread, and business-to-business meetings. Durban has international flights and through the work of Durban Direct, a committee that lobbies direct flights to Durban, we would like to increase the frequency and attract new international flights. In addition, we will showcase our destination through the different tours that will be on offer during Indaba to the different regions around the city outskirts.

"Indaba plays an enormous role in advancing the city’s tourism and economic development. This platform also allows us to showcase the latest tourism developments to international delegates including buyers. We are looking forward to showcasing our newly launched Nelson Mandela MSC Cruise terminal in a bid to attract more vessels to dock in the city and partnerships," said eThekwini Mayor, Councillor Mxolisi Kaunda.

"We are excited to welcome Africa’s Travel Indaba back to the Durban ICC in May 2024. The trade show is a celebration of the vibrant tapestry of cultures, experiences and opportunities that our African continent offers. At the Durban ICC, we are honoured to host this gathering of operators, agents, and change-makers in the travel industry. Together, let’s explore new horizons, forge meaningful connections, and inspire a future where Africa's beauty and diversity shine on the global stage!" Lindiwe Rakharebe, Durban ICC CEO.

For registration and further details, visit www.indaba-southafrica.co.za.