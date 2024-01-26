Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

DNA Brand ArchitectsMedihelpIntercareMedia24 LifestyleEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Food & Wine Opinion South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    The African flavour revival – from nostalgic rediscovery to food with a future

    By Smiso Ndlovu
    26 Jan 2024
    26 Jan 2024
    For too long, the joy of local cuisine was confined to home kitchens. But as consumers increasingly seek out the nostalgia of their favourite home cooked meals and flavour, the food and beverage sector is rallying to give authentic African taste its rightful place at the table.
    Smiso Ndlovu, executive chef at Kerry Southern Africa. Image supplied.
    Smiso Ndlovu, executive chef at Kerry Southern Africa. Image supplied.

    As more local flavours increasingly become available in retail, on restaurant menus and are skillfully packaged in a variety of snacks and beverages – it creates the opportunity to reconsider nutritiously superior ingredients that were once overlooked or forgotten.

    Baobab, beans, imfino, marula, millet, mopane worms, moringa, sorghum, and umhlonyane are all making a triumphant return, gaining recognition for their nutritional value, and increased consideration from local palettes. Deeply rooted in African culture, and symbols of the continent's culinary revitalisation, these and other ingredients have the potential to offer healthier alternatives – for people and the planet.

    Using local ingredients enriches the culinary landscape and celebrates cultural heritage, while playing a pivotal role in promoting sustainability. By sourcing locally, we reduce our carbon footprint, support local farmers, producers and preserve biodiversity.

    Creating food with a future, calls for a focus on three core areas:

    A synergy of tradition and science

    While the nutritional benefits of some local ingredients have been celebrated by generations, scientific analysis is required to substantiate the hidden health benefits to assist in securing commercial buy-in and ensure the safe integration into our diets.

    Clinical studies to understand exactly what is in these ingredients and investigate the nutritional benefits and health outcomes, are a vital step to empower the industry to make informed decisions around serving recommendations, complimentary pairings, and dosage.

    By substantiating the nutritional value of, for example, beans and Imfino, we can empower communities and customers to embrace sustainable, locally sourced options, to pave the way for a future where our plates are not just filled but nourished in a positive way.

    Fusing tradition with modernisation

    There's something magical about the way indigenous ingredients and age-old cooking techniques can transform a simple dish into a culinary masterpiece.

    The authentic, nostalgic, and warm sensation of a favourite meal or experience was once a world away from today’s manufacturing realities. But by using expertly crafted cooking methods, food can once again taste just as good as our best memories.

    That means looking beyond the ingredients – the right cut of meat, and garden herbs - to considering the type of wood used to braai in specific regions, or capturing the subtle, but unmistakable taste of cooking in a cast iron potjie pot or tapping into fermentation processes of dairy and heritage grains like sorghum.

    It calls for modernising to create food and flavour that remains true to nostalgia but making it faster and smarter to be able to offer it at scale, and at an affordable price.

    Kerry, a global leader in taste and nutrition innovation, has a unique knowledge of how food can be transformed with time and heat to create savoury flavours. Our innovation chefs and research, development and application teams are continuously delivering the memorable and nostalgic taste experiences captured in a beloved dish from the most basic and primal materials on earth.

    Honouring local palates

    Being relevant is more important than ever. That is why, at Kerry, we eat the streets to understand local tastes. With consumers ready to embrace the taste profiles of the traditional food they grew up with, the industry needs to adapt faster.

    Tapping into emerging technologies can provide near real-time insights, to make decisions and direct innovation to create solutions that are tailored for them and their lifestyles.

    Annually, Kerry harnesses these insights in collaboration with research teams, marketers, chefs, baristas, mixologists and nutritionists to make well-founded predictions about future flavour and ingredient preferences.

    Read more: food and beverage industry, African cuisine
    NextOptions

    About Smiso Ndlovu

    Smiso Ndlovu is executive chef at Kerry Southern Africa.


    Related

    How far can machine learning and artificial intelligence go in the F&B sector?
    How far can machine learning and artificial intelligence go in the F&B sector?
     28 Sep 2023
    Producers and retailers should be prepared for food product recalls
    Producers and retailers should be prepared for food product recalls
    18 Sep 2023
    A gathering for the best in retail-ready, sustainable food and beverage
    dmg events AfricaA gathering for the best in retail-ready, sustainable food and beverage
    Image supplied: Siba Mtongana
    Siba Mtongana opens pop-up restaurant as permanent fixture
    1 Dec 2022
    Announcing the signing of a joint venture agreement between DWTC and dmg events
    dmg events AfricaAnnouncing the signing of a joint venture agreement between DWTC and dmg events
    Driving transformation in the food and beverage industry
    Driving transformation in the food and beverage industry
     19 Feb 2021
    Partnership to deliver funding solutions to restaurants
    Partnership to deliver funding solutions to restaurants
    23 Nov 2020
    #LockdownLessons: No Wijn during lockdown
    #LockdownLessons: No Wijn during lockdown
     21 Apr 2020
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz