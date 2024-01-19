RCS expands retailer network and payment options

South African shoppers want choice and convenience. Recognising this, retail consumer finance provider, RCS, is offering real, tangible value to its customers. By expanding its partner network, payment options and embracing technology, RCS is not just keeping up; it's leading the way towards greater financial inclusion in South Africa.

Jason Sive, strategic partnerships executive at RCS

Credit extended to healthcare products and pharmaceuticals

RCS store card holders, as well other cardholders in the RCS network like Game, Makro, CTM and Edgars, can now use their card to make purchases at over 250 Dis-Chem stores nationwide. The onboarding of this new partner brings the size of RCS’ shopping network to over 30,000 stores.

Any customer with a RCS account card, or a store card that is enabled by RCS, can enjoy the benefit of using the same account throughout this vast shopping network.

Commenting on this is Jason Sive, strategic partnerships executive at RCS. As he explains: “Traditionally, the use of credit has been associated with big ticket items, but an analysis of the market has demonstrated a clear need for South Africans to purchase everyday items on credit as well.

With the addition of Dis-Chem to the RCS stable, we’ve been able to extend the access of credit and offer customers more choice. With these partnerships, RCS has paved the way in giving customers a single, accessible credit solution that can be used across multiple categories including clothing, groceries, jewellery, cosmetics and wellness.”

More payment solutions

In addition to the expansion of its shopping network, RCS has also enabled greater functionality to its list of payment options. RCS store card holders can now convert their available credit into digital currency through wiCode and Zapper. Zapper enables you to make fast, easy and secure payments with a quick scan from your smartphone. wiCode also enables easy mobile in-store payments.

Using these payment options, shoppers can now use wiCode to purchase from Mr D, Flysafair, Debonairs, Steers and other listed brands with online portals. Customers wanting to make purchases using Zapper will gain access to over 33,000 retailers and will be able to make payments at their favourite restaurants, make online purchases, donate to charities, fill up on fuel or settle outstanding traffic fines in select municipalities.

With the onboarding of these two digital payment options, shoppers have access to an even larger network of stores, offering RCS’ customer base a new level of convenience and accessibility.

As Sive concludes, he emphasises the ongoing role of emerging tech in shaping the future of consumer credit.

“The RCS Store Card and our growing shopping network are pivotal in our larger mission - to boost financial inclusion in South Africa. With these developments, we're pushing for responsible credit use, while offering shoppers more accessible choice of both stores to shop at and payment options to utilise. We are confident that these expansions will address a genuine need and that we will open the door for more customers to wield credit as a powerful financial tool.”