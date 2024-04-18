Industries

    Popular future-focused summit returns

    Issued by Mann Made
    18 Apr 2024
    18 Apr 2024
    SingularityU South Africa and Old Mutual have announced a collaboration, which will see the popular future-focused SingularityU South Africa Summit, return to Johannesburg this year. In its quest to future-proof Africa, the SingularityU South Africa Summit will take place on Monday 21 and Tuesday 22 October 2024 at the Sandton Convention Centre, with a focus to forge the future of Africa, through community, collaboration and exponential technologies.
    Popular future-focused summit returns

    Now in its sixth year, and known for exceeding expectations every iteration, the 2024 event will feature the world’s top speakers, who will address topics including artificial intelligence, biotechnology, blockchain, cybersecurity, energy, ESG (environmental, social, and governance), food, leadership, medicine, robotics, technology, the future of work, virtual reality, and water.

    In an era where change is the only constant, the importance of adopting an exponential mindset cannot be overstated. Exponential thinking equips individuals and organisations with the foresight and agility needed to navigate the complexities of the 21st century, transforming challenges into opportunities for growth and innovation. With this mindset at its core, the SingularityU South Africa Summit aims to not just react to the future, but to help actively create it.

    Given the explosion of online experiences and virtual reality, a dedicated metaverse track will enable people to enjoy highlights from the summit in real time, in a 3D environment, in Africarare, Africa’s first metaverse.

    Watch the video below:

    “We are very excited to partner with SingularityU South Africa to host the 2024 Summit. We are committed to supporting innovation, research and the exploration of emerging technologies that have the potential to shape the future. Our investment in the advancement of knowledge and technology will offer us valuable insights that can help inform the delivery of our integrated financial services strategy,” said Iain Williamson, chief executive officer of Old Mutual.

    “Standing on the brink of a transformative era, our mission extends beyond fostering technological innovation. We're setting the stage for Africa to emerge as a global leader. This year's summit serves as a rallying point for visionaries ready to embrace exponential growth and make lasting impacts. In partnership with Old Mutual, we're not just hosting an event; we're sparking a movement towards a future where Africa leads with innovation and excellence,” said Mic Mann, co-CEO of SingularityU South Africa.

    “As we continue SingularityU’s journey to future-proof Africa, we are thrilled to be collaborating with Old Mutual, and know that their leadership in the South African business landscape will add depth to the offering and value to this years’ experience. Our commitment is to empower Africa's leaders, innovators, and communities with the tools and insights needed to build a resilient, prosperous future for all,” added Shayne Mann, co-CEO of SingularityU South Africa.

    Popular future-focused summit returns

    Attendees can look forward to insightful programming, focused on leveraging the latest innovations to catalyze sustainable development, economic growth, and societal progress across the continent. The plans regarding ancillary events, networking opportunities, headline speakers and the programme for the SingularityU South Africa Summit will be announced in due course. To join the SingularityU community of changemakers, or to learn more, visit https://singularityusouthafrica.org/.

    Ticket prices:

    Super Early Bird: R 12,000 (in person), R 2 000 (metaverse). Book before 15 May and get your super early bird discount off your ticket. Plus, the first 100 ticket holders will get a complimentary ticket to the virtual A360 Space Adventure with Peter Diamandis in the Africarare Metaverse in June 2024.

    All prices include VAT.

    For more information, or to request interviews, kindly contact:

    Jenny Griesel

    Jenny Griesel Communications

    Tel 083 406 3444 | az.oc.leseirgynnej@ynnej

    Old Mutual, Shayne Mann, Mic Mann, Iain Williamson, SingularityU South Africa Summit
    Mann Made
    We are a brand experience agency, strategically oriented, technically inspired, logistically defined and creatively driven to produce world-class brand experiences that inform and inspire our Client audiences.

