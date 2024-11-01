Part 2: Scopen 4th Latam Sustainability Study: Communications promote gender equality

The fourth edition of Scopen’s Sustainability Study in Latin America has found that a focus of communication practices in the region is to promote equality, including non-sexist advertising or campaigns promoting gender equality.

Source: © 123rf 123rf Scopen’s Sustainability Study in Latin America has found that a focus of communication practices in the region is to promote equality

In this edition, UN Women included a series of questions to assess the current commitment of Latin American businesses to SDG-05 (Gender Equality).

The data shows that companies are aligning with international standards to enhance their impact in this area.

On average, across the six markets analysed, 85% of companies have implemented non-discrimination and equal opportunity policies (this figure rises to 92% in Mexico but falls to 70% in Argentina).

Additionally, 28% of respondents say they participate in gender parity initiatives, and 19% in the Women's Empowerment Principles (WEPs).

In 78% of cases (89% in Brazil), companies have developed, in the last two years, communication practices promoting equality, including non-sexist advertising or campaigns promoting gender equality.

Despite these advancements, female representation in leadership roles remains low. Women make up 49% of the workforce (48% men and 2% non-binary), but among executives, the percentage drops to 35% (63% men), highlighting persistent barriers for women in leadership positions.

The study was presented during the +CTG Latin American Creative Economy Summit, supported by UN Women and in collaboration with the agency Normmal.

How companies measure sustainability

When asked how they evaluate the effectiveness of their sustainability communication campaigns, the most common response from interviewees was Social media engagement metrics (64%), followed by Market research (53%).

On the other hand, regarding the tools and technologies most commonly used to measure and report the impact of sustainability initiatives, Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) were mentioned by 84% of respondents.

As companies progress in sustainability, they are also improving their analysis of the results and impact evaluations. Globally, with equal importance (65%), they highlighted improvements in Waste management, Obtaining certifications and recognitions, and Innovation and development.

The data suggests there is still room for improvement in communication with consumers, and in the near future, companies are expected to invest more in digital marketing initiatives that foster emotional connections with sustainability values.

Relationships with stakeholders

The most frequently mentioned collaboration strategies used with external stakeholders (Government, NGOs, Community) to promote sustainability include Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programs (63%), Strategic partnerships with NGOs (58%), and Community-based sustainable development projects (57%).

This reflects a positive trend toward cross-sector collaboration aimed at maximizing sustainable impact, which is expected to increase in the coming years.

When evaluating the effectiveness of these collaborations, respondents highlighted the Periodic review of goals and outcomes as a key approach.

Regarding suppliers, it's important to note that over 88% of the companies interviewed have a specific policy concerning environmental regulations and sustainability practices, and one-third prioritize working with sustainable suppliers whenever possible.

César Vacchiano, president and CEO of Scopen notes that sustainability is becoming a key competitive factor for companies in Latin America.

“The business landscape is progressing towards greater gender equity, although efforts are not consistent across companies and sectors.

“Future success will depend on the ability of companies to improve their measurement systems and transparency, expand their collaboration with other actors, and create communication campaigns that engage with consumers.

“As regulatory and consumer demands increase, companies leading innovation and adopting a comprehensive and measurable approach to sustainability will be better positioned to seize growth opportunities in a rapidly evolving market."

About the study

As in previous editions, the study was carried out in partnership with UCEP (Colombian Union of Advertising Companies), aiming to analyse the role of companies operating in the marketing and communications sector in Latin America in meeting the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and how different industry players can help brands and businesses achieve these goals.

This year’s fieldwork took place between July and September 2024, involving 101 leaders from large companies and corporations in six Latin American countries. The country with the highest representation was Brazil (27% of the sample), followed by Mexico (25%) and Colombia (21%).

Most respondents were Sustainability Directors (23%), primarily working for foreign multinational companies (50%) and, notably, within the Services sector (53%).