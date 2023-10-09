Industries

    Lifestyle brands collaborate with Netflix and Bridgerton ahead of Season 3 launch

    7 May 2024
    7 May 2024
    To mark the premiere of Bridgerton Season 3, Netflix and Shondaland unveil new product collections in collaboration with top lifestyle brands. Embracing the essence of the Bridgerton universe and the romantic Regency era, these collections will debut this month.
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    Popular show

    On 11 May, a plaza in New York City will be transformed into the Bridgerton Promenade, a bustling Regency-era market reminiscent of the iconic Bridgerton ‘Ton where fans are invited to immerse themselves into the world of Bridgerton with interactive experiences, a showcase of the new products, photo opps, live merriment, exciting giveaways and more. 

    Bridgerton captivated viewers around the world when Netflix and Shondaland debuted the series in 2020 and it quickly became one of Netflix's most popular TV shows ever with Seasons 1, 2 and the prequel spinoff Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story each reaching Netflix’s Most Popular of all time. Since then, Bridgerton has amassed an incredible fandom worldwide that caters to an underserved group of female and romance fans and enables this global fandom to express their enthusiasm for the series even after they’ve watched each beloved season.

    "One of the things we've learned is how much fans value and embrace the Bridgerton aesthetic. The adoption of the world into their everyday lives is a fun way to extend the experience of the show off the screen and we've made helping them do so a priority." said Sandie Bailey, chief innovation and design Officer, Shondaland.

    "As we are about to embark on the release of season 3, having the opportunity to partner with incredible brands who share our passion around bringing this joy to the fans is very exciting.”

    Netflix to end Kenyan free access plan after 2 years

    9 Oct 2023

    "We love connecting with fans and putting them at the center of our stories. Since its first season, the Bridgerton fandom has been so passionate and loyal that we are delighted to bring them closer into the Bridgerton universe and extend new ways for them to celebrate their favorite show," said Marian Lee, Chief Marketing Officer, Netflix. "Whether it's romantic dresses, floral fragrances or a spot of tea with biscuits, the new product collections immerse fans in authentic ways that can only be made possible through these standout brand collaborations."

    Some of the brands taking part:

    • Ladurée Collaboration: Maison Ladurée unveils an exclusive Bridgerton-inspired collection of macarons and patisseries, available at selected Ladurée flagships and online.
    • Kiko Milano Limited Edition: Kiko Milano debuts a limited edition beauty collection inspired by Bridgerton, with face, eye, and lip products available worldwide.
    • Liverpool (Mexico) Collection: Liverpool introduces a new collection of women's apparel, loungewear, accessories, and home goods in Mexico starting 17 May.
    • Recent Home Decor, Fashion, and Lifestyle Collections: Discover new items from Williams Sonoma and Ruggable for Bridgerton-themed tea parties and home decor, available in-stores and online. 
    • Bridgerton Artist Series: Explore a collection of Bridgerton-inspired items including a tea gift set, journal, blanket, and more.
    • Recent Beauty and Fragrance Collections: Bath & Body Works' Bridgerton-inspired home fragrances, Risqué's custom nail shades, and more.
    • Risqué: Explore eight custom nail shades inspired by Bridgerton.
    • Wedding Attire and Accessory Collections: Say "I do" in style with bridal gowns from Allure Bridals and wedding stationery from The Knot.
