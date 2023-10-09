Lifestyle brands collaborate with Netflix and Bridgerton ahead of Season 3 launch

To mark the premiere of Bridgerton Season 3, Netflix and Shondaland unveil new product collections in collaboration with top lifestyle brands. Embracing the essence of the Bridgerton universe and the romantic Regency era, these collections will debut this month.

Popular show

On 11 May, a plaza in New York City will be transformed into the Bridgerton Promenade, a bustling Regency-era market reminiscent of the iconic Bridgerton ‘Ton where fans are invited to immerse themselves into the world of Bridgerton with interactive experiences, a showcase of the new products, photo opps, live merriment, exciting giveaways and more.

Bridgerton captivated viewers around the world when Netflix and Shondaland debuted the series in 2020 and it quickly became one of Netflix's most popular TV shows ever with Seasons 1, 2 and the prequel spinoff Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story each reaching Netflix’s Most Popular of all time. Since then, Bridgerton has amassed an incredible fandom worldwide that caters to an underserved group of female and romance fans and enables this global fandom to express their enthusiasm for the series even after they’ve watched each beloved season.

"One of the things we've learned is how much fans value and embrace the Bridgerton aesthetic. The adoption of the world into their everyday lives is a fun way to extend the experience of the show off the screen and we've made helping them do so a priority." said Sandie Bailey, chief innovation and design Officer, Shondaland.

"As we are about to embark on the release of season 3, having the opportunity to partner with incredible brands who share our passion around bringing this joy to the fans is very exciting.”

"We love connecting with fans and putting them at the center of our stories. Since its first season, the Bridgerton fandom has been so passionate and loyal that we are delighted to bring them closer into the Bridgerton universe and extend new ways for them to celebrate their favorite show," said Marian Lee, Chief Marketing Officer, Netflix. "Whether it's romantic dresses, floral fragrances or a spot of tea with biscuits, the new product collections immerse fans in authentic ways that can only be made possible through these standout brand collaborations."

Some of the brands taking part: