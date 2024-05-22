Levergy honoured with Gold Warc Award

Levergy, the passions agency and member of the M&C Saatchi Group South Africa, has won gold in the Partnerships and Sponsorships category at the Warc Awards for Effectiveness in association with the Cannes Lions – the first gold winner from South Africa since the awards went global in 2021.

This comes off the back of winning the Media, Arts and Entertainment category at the Sabre Awards Africa, making it the second international award for the agency in the space of a week.

The Warc Awards recognise the best marketing campaigns worldwide that deliver strategic brilliance and impactful results. Entries are evaluated with a rigorous judging framework, ensuring that only the most effective and strategic campaigns are honoured. Levergy was awarded for their #StandTall campaign, created for partners Telkom, centring around the 2023 Netball World Cup and designed to inspire young South Africans.

Recognition at the Warc Awards automatically progresses the agency to the shortlist for the coveted Grand Prix.

“To be the only South African agency recognised on such a prestigious global stage is a testament to our ongoing commitment to creating authentic brand connections through people’s passions. To see our work for Telkom named as one of the most effective pieces of marketing in the world in 2023 is huge. We are honoured to receive this award from WARC and are thankful to our partners at Telkom for trusting in us, said Rob Garden, managing partner at Levergy.”

The Sabre Awards recognise public relations campaigns that demonstrate the highest levels of strategic planning, creativity and business results. Levergy was awarded for their work on the 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup, created in partnership with the International Cricket Council and Cricket South Africa. The campaign, dubbed #TurnItUp, was designed to elevate the tournament and led to record viewership and attendance for women’s cricket.

Melissa Daniels, Levergy managing director, added: “These awards reaffirm our belief in the power of passion-led marketing to drive strategic business success. Our team's hard work, creativity and dedication have been pivotal in achieving these exceptional results alongside our client partners.”