    Introducing Pharma TV: Revolutionising retail media in independent pharmacies

    Issued by Provantage
    3 Sep 2024
    September 2024 marks a significant milestone as shopper media, a division of Provantage, launches Pharma TV, a digital media network designed to enhance the shopper experience within independent pharmacies across South Africa.

    A total of 170 stores have been rolled out to date, and a further 230 installations are planned for completion by February 2025. This involves placing high-definition screens in independent pharmacy dispensaries - areas with the highest dwell-time within the pharmacy – and providing tailored content that appeals to different customer mindsets and needs throughout the day. The launch of Pharma TV is the first of several new initiatives that Provantage is currently developing within the retail media segment. Retail media is showing explosive growth and is forecasted to grow by an annual compounded growth rate of 21,7% globally.

    Targeted and effective advertising

    By providing an enhanced shopper experience, Pharma TV offers a unique opportunity for pharmaceutical companies and local businesses to engage with a highly relevant and receptive audience within a healthcare-focused setting. The digital flexibility of the platform allows for specific products to be advertised at certain times of the day to suit varying customer needs, shopping occasions and demographics, thus building trust and enhancing brand visibility.

    The platform features several advertising options, including brand advertisements, which display 30-second ads on digital screens at dispensaries as part of a diverse content mix designed to keep consumers engaged. Sponsorship opportunities boost brand visibility and credibility by integrating with high-quality content through squeezebacks, segment sponsorships, and banners. Pharma TV also offers detailing, providing on-screen training to ensure pharmacy staff are well-informed and up-to-date on essential product and brand information.

    Pharma TV leverages dispensary and point of sale data coupled with industry expertise to deliver contextual, time-relevant content. Content is consistently updated to serve changing shopper needs and adapted to reflect the time of day. This keeps the messaging relevant and fresh, appealing to customers whether the trip to the pharmacy is for daily top-up purchases, weekly essentials or monthly bulk-purchases. This not only informs but also influences purchasing decisions by providing a differentiated and personalised experience within these environments.

    Within the sector, the number of community-based pharmacies is steadily increasing. These pharmacies are ideal for fostering direct relationships, and serve as trusted local entities that connect with customers on a personal level. Independent pharmacies offer an uncluttered environment and provide the perfect opportunity to offer more targeted campaigns.

    Adding value to the shopper experience

    The content on the digital screens provides valuable health education, up-to-date wellness information, promotes pharmacy services and gives advice that keeps customers informed and engaged. It also serves to highlight the unique services offered by each pharmacy, including (among others); flu shots, health screenings and personalised consultations as well as showcasing product and price promotions with a national reach. An added benefit is the reduction of perceived wait times, thus improving overall in-pharmacy experience.

    "We are thrilled to have our network up and running” says Mzi Deliwe, deputy CEO, Provantage. Our goal is to create a more informed and engaged customer base while supporting the unique needs of each pharmacy. Pharma TV is a game-changer in how pharmacies communicate with their customers.”

    With Pharma TV, Provantage continues to innovate in the shopper media space, offering brands new and effective ways to reach and engage with their target audiences in the healthcare environment.

    For more information or for advertising slots, call Brian Smith on (083) 447-0830 or mail on az.oc.egatnavorp@snairb.

    Read more: Mzi Deliwe, Provantage
    Provantage
    Provantage is one of the largest and most innovative end-to-end integrated marketing solutions and media businesses in Africa, extended over multiple key consumer touchpoints and covering a range of environments and audience segments. Operating across the MEA region, Provantage offers a comprehensive range of products, services, and integrated solutions, including brand activation, in-store and trade media services, field sales and compliance auditing, transit media, mall media, billboards, street furniture, golf course media and airport advertising. The company is a Black-owned, B-BBEE level 1 contributor, and proud member of the ACI, DPAA, OAAA, WOOHO, OMC and POPAI.
    Let's do Biz