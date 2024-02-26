Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Smart MediaRT7 DigitalDNA Brand ArchitectsEbony+IvoryDStv Media SalesOnPoint PRDash Digital StudioBrandfundiIgnition GroupTBWADentsuThe Walt Disney Company AfricaStellenbosch University Language CentreIAB South AfricaGrey AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Media Freedom News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

The 2024 Elections Broken Down with Mike Sham

The 2024 Elections Broken Down with Mike Sham

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Indian journalist pays 'price for doing his work' in violent attack

    26 Feb 2024
    26 Feb 2024
    The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has condemned a violent attack on a journalist in India. Jyotiranjan Mohapatra, a journalist at privately owned news broadcaster Bada Khabar TV was attacked with a sword while with his brother earlier in February.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    “The four men came closer and swung a sword at the journalist, according to those sources. When the journalist and his brother fell from his motorcycle, the assailants attacked the journalist, cutting his forehead and left arm before fleeing the scene,” said the CPJ.

    Mohapatra told CPJ that while he was being attacked, the men said they knew he was a journalist and said this is the price for doing his work.

    Source: © ZNBC This year marks the tenth anniversary the death of the BBC News Komla Dumor
    A decade of honouring Komla Dumor: BBC News Award search begins

    19 Feb 2024

    The journalist reported the incident to the local police station and was taken to Capital Hospital for medical treatment, as per sources familiar with the matter. They mentioned that he was discharged after three hours with five stitches on his head and arm. Authorities have launched an investigation and apprehended two suspects, but as of Friday, no charges have been filed.

    Read more: journalist, India, Committee to Protect Journalists, CPJ
    NextOptions

    Related

    Source: Reuters.
    Novo Nordisk's parent invests in India's Manipal hospital chain
     7 Feb 2024
    Source: ©AdFocus2021 Rob Rose, editor of FM, (left) with Tumi Rabanye 2021 AdFocus chair (centre) and Faheem Chaudhry, 2022 chair (right)
    Rob Rose resigns as Financial Mail editor
    29 Jan 2024
    Source:
    Report: Journalists respond to 3.15% of pitches, podcast pitch volume surges by 22%
    22 Jan 2024
    Al Jazeera bureau chief Wael al-Dahdouh and his son Hamza. Source: X.
    Al Jazeera's bureau chief son among two journalists killed in Gaza
    8 Jan 2024
    Source: © BNN Former journalist and government spokesperson, Jeffrey Zikhali, was gunned down on Friday night in KZN
    Former journalist and government spokesperson, Jeffrey Zikhali, gunned down in KZN
    4 Dec 2023
    Image supplied. The national winners of the 2023 Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards
    The 2023 national Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards winners
    1 Dec 2023
    Source: © Wan-ifra Gianluca Costantini’s drawings of the journalists and media workers killed in the Hamas-Israeli conflict since 7 October
    Artist honours journalists and media workers killed in Hamas-Israeli conflict
    28 Nov 2023
    Source:
    Kashmir editor released from jail after 600 days of imprisonment
    24 Nov 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz