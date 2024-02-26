Indian journalist pays 'price for doing his work' in violent attack

“The four men came closer and swung a sword at the journalist, according to those sources. When the journalist and his brother fell from his motorcycle, the assailants attacked the journalist, cutting his forehead and left arm before fleeing the scene,” said the CPJ.

Mohapatra told CPJ that while he was being attacked, the men said they knew he was a journalist and said this is the price for doing his work.

The journalist reported the incident to the local police station and was taken to Capital Hospital for medical treatment, as per sources familiar with the matter. They mentioned that he was discharged after three hours with five stitches on his head and arm. Authorities have launched an investigation and apprehended two suspects, but as of Friday, no charges have been filed.