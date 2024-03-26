Importance of evergreen e-learning content for employee development

As the world of work rapidly evolves, and technology and automation changes how work gets done, so the shelf life of employees skills shrinks. Organisations need to be ahead of this change and ensure their employees are upskilled, reskilled, and more skillful at performing their roles.

Image: Supplied

“Continuous employee development is no longer a nice to have. They’re essential to remain relevant and competitive,” said Michael Gullan, CEO of G&G Advocacy, an e-learning consultancy that partners with corporates to elevate their online learning and development.

Gullan explains that many jobs may soon become obsolete. New roles that require new skills and capabilities are already emerging. Organisations must invest in developing their teams to ensure they can continue to perform in their current roles and, importantly, to ensure they are ready for the future.

Most organisations have e-learning content that will always be relevant, such as onboarding, processes, vision and mission, safety, and compliance. That’s not to say this content will always be accurate and correct. “Courses and training material are as dynamic as employees and organisations. It’s always changing. Sometimes the changes are radical, often minor updates are required regularly,” said Gullan. “This is why a content repurposes strategy is crucial if you manage content at scale.”

Evergreen content is like gold for e-learning programmes

Evergreen courses and online learning material are an L&D investment with endless returns. The big work is front-loaded, after which updates can be easy and cost-effective, provided you have an evergreen content strategy. An evergreen content strategy can benefit organisations in the following ways:

Personalise content for diverse audiences - internal or external.



Expand into new markets.



Quickly update and redeploy content and adapt to constant change.



Enhance consistency and extend content longevity.



Reduce content development and maintenance time and optimise resources.



Increase your L&D ROI.

“The real challenge is creating effective e-learning that is relevant and personalised to employees at their time of need,” said Gullan. Gullan provided the following guidelines on managing a library of evergreen eLearning content to enhance eLearning outcomes: