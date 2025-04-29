How partner, reseller, and influencer education can radically drive revenue

Partner education is dedicated training for external stakeholders, such as independent vendors, resellers, franchise owners, consultants, agents, key opinion influencers, and distribution partners. It aims to empower them with the knowledge, skills, and resources to effectively recommend, market, and sell an organisation’s offering. Partner education can be instructor-led and/or on-demand, via e-learning, and is essential to their ongoing success.

“A recent Forrester study found that effective partner education can lead to two times revenue growth as skilled and knowledgeable partners bolster awareness and drive sales,” said Michael Gullan, CEO of G&G Advocacy, an e-learning consultancy that provides innovative partner education programmes to organisations.

Partner‍ education can include product information, category and evidence-based news and insights, continuous professional education, compliance, and certification. “No partner training is the same because every organisation has a unique offering, set of objectives, third-party partners, communication criteria and ways of doing business,” added Gullan, who provided some examples frequently included in partner education programmes.

1. Product and services education

Product education ensures third-party stakeholders have an in-depth understanding of an organisation’s product and services, so they’re empowered to make credible recommendations with confidence. It should keep them updated on market conditions, product developments, changes in benefits, new evidence, and key differentiators. “Partner Education should use micro learning so it’s effective for busy, distracted adult professionals,” shared Gullan. Courses should be interactive and include video, audio, walk-throughs, and quizzes to increase recall and application. Easy search tools and downloadable resources, such as FAQs and Key Facts Notes, are essential to ensuring partners’ success.

2. Continuous learning

Many industries, such as healthcare, pharmaceutical, and financial services, are highly regulated, which includes marketing, messaging, and how organisations work with their external partners. For example, depending on the category, healthcare manufacturers are restricted by how and what they communicate to their prescribers (healthcare professionals (HCPs)) and the end-user (patients). “When it comes to the healthcare industry, we’ve had phenomenal success with continuous professional education via robust e-learning, webinars, videos and events that add value to the HCP’s practice, while enhancing their patient care,” said Gullan.

‍3. Brand and compliance

As external partners are removed from the organisation, they may not have access to the latest product and compliance guidelines, such as templates, brochures, procedures, and policies. “Take a franchise network for example. Online franchise education ensures that the franchisees and their teams are skilled and knowledgeable and that the latest resources are available. It ensures the whole network is aligned to meet customers’ expectations,” said Gullan. Partner education bolsters an organisation’s reputation by reducing misunderstandings and ensuring consistent and accurate customer communication.

4. Certification

‍Partner certification is a way to ensure your external partners comply with the organisation. After completing a course or series, certification shows that the partner has successfully acquired the knowledge, skills, and standards set out by the organisation. “Partner certification empowers partners to go out into the marketplace with the knowledge, skills and confidence they need to earn trust and build loyal customer relationships,” said Gullan. “All of which increases sales and drives revenue.” Certification can include course series, quizzes, practical exams, and other knowledge checks that raise the standard.

With the right programme, external partners representing an organisation and/or their products and services are empowered with expert-level product and business knowledge, enabling them to recommend more effectively. It also increases partner loyalty as the organisation invests in their success, which fosters a substantial partner ecosystem. “The best Partner Education programmes go beyond onboarding to comprehensive training and certification to develop an army of advocates to drive sales and revenue,” concluded Gullan.



