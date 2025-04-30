Are your leaders ready to lead?

Global surveys across nearly 9,000 emerging leaders and their direct reports show that approximately one in five direct reports contemplate quitting because of their new leader’s ineffectiveness. And roughly one in four emerging leaders regret accepting their new leadership role.

“The last thing you need is to promote a star performer into a leadership role only to have them or their team resign. Or worse, lose customers due to the failings and inexperience of the new leader,” said Michael Gullan, CEO of G&G Advocacy. G&G Advocacy is an e-learning consultancy that assists businesses with strategic e-learning solutions.

Gullan challenges Human Resources (HR) and Learning & Development (L&D) professionals to interrogate their leadership training to ensure it prepares future leaders for the diverse, multigenerational workforces, working styles, and fast-changing skills gaps of today’s dynamic economy.

Four reasons to develop new and seasoned leaders

Employees have high expectations from their employers and leaders. When a leader’s lack of experience and confidence becomes evident, they lose credibility, resulting in dissent, dissatisfaction, and staff turnover. Leadership training should close skills gaps and build trust so that leaders of all levels have what it takes to be respected and lead with confidence. When star employees are promoted to leadership roles, their previous abilities and contributions are insufficient for their new roles. They need extra support to navigate and master their new responsibilities. “With e-learning, leadership training and mentorship programmes can be achieved at scale. Add regular feedback sessions, and you can optimise your emerging leader’s performance, set them up for success, and create a robust succession plan for organisations,” said Gullan. Workforces are diverse, with up to five generations working together. Generational differences can lead to conflict. Leadership training should include the soft skills to cultivate meaningful empathy and connection with all ages. Employees don’t live in a vacuum. Local and global events impact everybody and can lead to uncertainty and cynicism about their jobs. Strategic leadership training should facilitate leaders’ ability to nurture a sense of purpose and create a stable space amidst uncertainty.



12 Leadership training modules

Gullan divided leadership training into three key pillars and shared twelve topics to include in any leadership training course, with a focus on personalisation. “Leadership programmes should be tailored to address the individual’s learning styles, time demands, and knowledge gaps to maximise impact,” said Gullan.

1. Conflict resolution

Workplace conflict can arise from disagreements over procedures, unmet needs, differing interests, or personality clashes. Effective conflict resolution is essential for managers to minimise disruption and find consensus. Addressing conflicts promptly improves cooperation, enhances productivity, boosts motivation, and prevents disgruntled employees from leaving.

2. Dealing with change

Change in any organisation is inevitable, and with it comes uncertainty. Leaders need the skills to manage employees’ fears, build resilience, identify opportunities, and boost a positive mindset about the changes. This will help teams adapt and thrive in dynamic environments.

3. Problem solving

Problems are inevitable. Leaders must develop the skills to identify and address challenges and seek solutions in a structured, collaborative and positive way.

4. Igniting innovation

Innovation is key to maintaining competitiveness. Leaders should inspire employees to have a growth mindset and to be creative and innovative in response to customer and market needs.

5. Virtual leadership

Leading remote teams requires unique skills. Effective communication without face-to-face interaction, emotional intelligence to empower teams, and mastering digital tools for collaboration and engagement are key skills leaders need to enhance productivity and cohesion.

6. Project planning and delegation

To ensure tasks are completed on time, leaders must delegate effectively and have the skills to use their organisation’s project management tools so they can track progress, identify issues, and adjust resources based on team strengths.

7. Building trust and respect

Leaders should learn to communicate transparently, be consistent in decision-making, and encourage open feedback. This will motivate employees and foster a culture of collaboration and mutual respect.

8. Coaching skills

Coaching helps employees grow and makes them feel valued and understood. Training in coaching techniques empowers managers to offer constructive feedback, ask guiding questions, and empower team members to reach their potential. This strengthens work relationships and boosts overall performance.

9. Managing effective meetings

Leaders should be adept at planning and running focused, productive, timely, and inclusive meetings that achieve intended objectives. Properly conducted meetings align teams with company goals and foster collaboration.

10. Motivating employees

Employee motivation is central to performance. Leaders should understand motivational theories and apply techniques that resonate with their teams. By recognising achievements and encouraging growth, leaders inspire employees to perform at their best, enhancing overall company success.

11. Effective communication

Leaders should have the skills to communicate clearly and authentically to build trust and improve employee relationships. Regular, constructive communication fosters collaboration and builds confidence.

12. Time and energy management

Efficient time management is key to productivity. Leaders should know how to prioritise tasks, delegate effectively, and minimise team distractions. This will ensure they work smarter, not harder, and maintain energy and focus on completing deadlines promptly and with fewer mistakes.

The world and the workplace are dynamic. Leaders and managers need ongoing training to ensure they and their teams are aligned with the organisation. “It’s essential to regularly assess your leadership training by interrogating the e-learning data and checking in with leaders and their direct reports. With these insights, courses should be updated and optimised so they’re always relevant,” said Gullan.

Teaching leaders the skills, techniques, and mindset to nurture, motivate, and retain their teams is also essential. “Leadership training should not be reserved for emerging leaders but should be ongoing for all leaders at all levels,” concluded Gullan. “It will ensure leaders are aligned with the business so they can confidently solve challenges, inspire, and lead their teams in being highly productive, innovative, and driving the organisation towards its goals.”



