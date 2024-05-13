How to choose an MIS or ERP system

Inefficiencies, low productivity, data issues, lack of clarity, poor cost control, and a lack of real-time data. These issues plague most companies, and keep decision-makers up at night. ERP systems solve these problems.
ERP like QuickEasy BOS boosts your bottom line and gives you the edge in the market. You are empowered to respond faster, price accurately, and streamlined operations.
Now we know why ERP is good for business, it is worth noting that not all ERP applications are made equal. Here’s how to choose the right one for you.
Start by answering these questions.
Dive deep into your current processes. What's causing problems? Where are the bottlenecks? Where do you want to improve? It could be that you need to improve planning, streamline project management, be better at cost and revenue estimation, consolidate the exchange of data, and make more accurate decisions. Knowing your goals is key for a successful ERP investment.
Maybe all you need is a stand-alone accounting package. No problem. But, if you’re ready to remove silos, boost efficiency, and streamline complex operations, then an all-in-one system like QuickEasy BOS ERP is the way to go. Full-house features, and we mean full-house, means you get everything you could possibly need from day one. A full-suite of functions at your fingertips to support you as you grow, no unexpected additional costs, and with plenty of room for future customisation.
Most ERP systems have financial and reporting functionality. At the very least, you want this. However, for a more streamlined solution, look for an ERP system that not only unifies front and back office tasks - sales, CRM, and accounting - but also has built-in production management, stock control, quality control, digital deliveries, live dashboards, and robust reporting.
Choose an ERP that gives you both options. If you prefer cloud-hosted ERP, then you will need a dedicated internet connection and devices that are internet-enabled. If you prefer an on-premise option, then find out what the technical requirements are to host the solution on your server. Any additional IT spending will need to be factored into your decision-making.
Investing in ERP is going to cost a lot before you start reaping the benefits. So, make sure your ERP is a one-and-done investment that is highly flexible, can scale with your growth, and can integrate with your other business apps.
Implementation methodology and a successful track record matters. Really matters. It can be the difference between high-adoption and positive ROI, vs stalled deployment, or worse, low-to-no-adoption. Ask the vendor or software provider about their implementation approach. A structured methodology minimises risk and makes an already disruptive process that much more comfortable. Not to mention a higher success rate post go-live.
Consider your company size and complexity. Don't buy into systems designed for huge enterprises if your company size doesn’t warrant it – they'll be overkill. But don't skimp on essential features either.
We often equate quality with cost. However, you don't automatically get better features with big-name ERP brands. Focus on what your business actually needs and compare prices accordingly.
A system with a non-intuitive interface is worthless, no matter how expensive, how feature-rich, or how many reviews it has. Choose an ERP that prioritises user experience and offers after-sales support and training.
Is it local, and is it lekker?
There are a lot of international ERP brands available. However, a strong local footprint is vital for maximised efficiency.
Choosing an ERP system takes careful planning. Partner with key stakeholders across your business, do your research, and consider QuickEasy BOS ERP. If a fully integrated system fits your objective, schedule a demo and see it firsthand.