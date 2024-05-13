How to choose an MIS or ERP system

First, why ERP matters for South African companies

Inefficiencies, low productivity, data issues, lack of clarity, poor cost control, and a lack of real-time data. These issues plague most companies, and keep decision-makers up at night. ERP systems solve these problems.

Why your business needs an ERP

ERP like QuickEasy BOS boosts your bottom line and gives you the edge in the market. You are empowered to respond faster, price accurately, and streamlined operations.

Dominate sales

Secure long-term sales knowledge within your company.



Outpace competitors with quick, accurate estimates.



Increase win-rates with flexible, cost-effective quotations.



Close deals with confidence, armed with real-time cost insights.



Convert more leads with timely automated follow-ups.

Optimise costs

Eliminate wasted effort and double-handling of data.



Negotiate better purchasing deals informed by purchase history and vendor comparisons.



Maximise production efficiency to reduce overtime and downtime.



Prevent errors by linking estimates seamlessly with orders.

Now we know why ERP is good for business, it is worth noting that not all ERP applications are made equal. Here’s how to choose the right one for you.

What to consider when choosing an ERP: Your action plan

Start by answering these questions.

What frustrations and challenges do we currently have? Dive deep into your current processes. What's causing problems? Where are the bottlenecks? Where do you want to improve? It could be that you need to improve planning, streamline project management, be better at cost and revenue estimation, consolidate the exchange of data, and make more accurate decisions. Knowing your goals is key for a successful ERP investment. Do we want a modular system or a full-suite ERP? Maybe all you need is a stand-alone accounting package. No problem. But, if you’re ready to remove silos, boost efficiency, and streamline complex operations, then an all-in-one system like QuickEasy BOS ERP is the way to go. Full-house features, and we mean full-house, means you get everything you could possibly need from day one. A full-suite of functions at your fingertips to support you as you grow, no unexpected additional costs, and with plenty of room for future customisation. Does the ERP we want to upgrade to have what we need? Most ERP systems have financial and reporting functionality. At the very least, you want this. However, for a more streamlined solution, look for an ERP system that not only unifies front and back office tasks - sales, CRM, and accounting - but also has built-in production management, stock control, quality control, digital deliveries, live dashboards, and robust reporting. Can we host it locally or in the cloud? Choose an ERP that gives you both options. If you prefer cloud-hosted ERP, then you will need a dedicated internet connection and devices that are internet-enabled. If you prefer an on-premise option, then find out what the technical requirements are to host the solution on your server. Any additional IT spending will need to be factored into your decision-making. Does it help us reach our business goals? Investing in ERP is going to cost a lot before you start reaping the benefits. So, make sure your ERP is a one-and-done investment that is highly flexible, can scale with your growth, and can integrate with your other business apps. We need to find out “How painful will the implementation be?” Implementation methodology and a successful track record matters. Really matters. It can be the difference between high-adoption and positive ROI, vs stalled deployment, or worse, low-to-no-adoption. Ask the vendor or software provider about their implementation approach. A structured methodology minimises risk and makes an already disruptive process that much more comfortable. Not to mention a higher success rate post go-live. Is it a good fit for us? Consider your company size and complexity. Don't buy into systems designed for huge enterprises if your company size doesn’t warrant it – they'll be overkill. But don't skimp on essential features either. Is it value for money? We often equate quality with cost. However, you don't automatically get better features with big-name ERP brands. Focus on what your business actually needs and compare prices accordingly. Will we actually use it? A system with a non-intuitive interface is worthless, no matter how expensive, how feature-rich, or how many reviews it has. Choose an ERP that prioritises user experience and offers after-sales support and training.



Additional considerations

Is it local, and is it lekker?

There are a lot of international ERP brands available. However, a strong local footprint is vital for maximised efficiency.

Local support: Find an ERP that offers a strong local presence. You'll need meetings, support, training, at times and places that work for you and your team.

Track record: Choose an ERP with proven experience serving South African businesses in your specific industry. Not only should they be ERP providers, they should be business consultants and process experts too, so that implementation and deployment are tailored to your business.

Domain expertise: Your ERP provider needs deep knowledge of your industry’s business and operational processes, and how business works in South Africa. Something you may not find from non-local products.



The bottom line

Choosing an ERP system takes careful planning. Partner with key stakeholders across your business, do your research, and consider QuickEasy BOS ERP. If a fully integrated system fits your objective, schedule a demo and see it firsthand.