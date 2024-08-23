Improved inventory and procurement management in a South African context

Inventory and procurement management systems are central to effective cash flow, profitability, and customer satisfaction in today’s modern manufacturers. When stock is misplaced, miscalculated, or mismanaged, it directly impacts your bottom line.

Systems like QuickEasy’s Business Operating System (BOS) and Cin7 are favourites in small to medium South African manufacturers, engineers, and production businesses, for the clarity and control needed to run lean, efficient, and resilient operations. Here is how inventory and procurement management systems help companies manage inventory and procurement management.

Practical inventory management for the real world

Many systems claim to manage inventory, but few handle the complexity and variability that South African operations require, from multi-unit purchasing to decentralised warehousing. QuickEasy - a full-suite MIS, finance, and inventory management system - was developed with these realities in mind. Here is how QuickEasy’s built-in inventory and procurement management functionality streamlines operations.

Batch and serial number tracking

For industries where traceability is a compliance issue or a customer requirement, such as in food, pharmaceuticals, or industrial manufacturing, this function is non-negotiable. QuickEasy lets you track goods by batch or serial number with ease.

Whether you store raw materials in one location and finished goods in another, or run parallel operations across regions, QuickEasy gives you consolidated control. Stock movements, transfers, and balances are updated in real-time, across all locations, all in one central database.

Flexible units of measure

QuickEasy handles bulk purchasing and breakdown selling with ease. For example, if you buy raw material by the ton but consume it in kilograms or metres, QuickEasy will automatically manage the conversion, preserving accuracy in costing and stock levels.

Reorder alerts

You can set custom minimum levels for each item within QuickEasy. When inventory drops below this threshold, the system sends a notification, helping you maintain optimal stock levels without overcapitalising.

Purpose-built reporting

Inventory decisions should be driven by data, not guesswork. With reports like the below, you gain insight into performance, obsolescence, and stock movement. This helps you free up cash and plan better procurement cycles:

Over/under stock



Inventory ageing



Replenishment integration

Mobile inventory app

QuickEasy’s mobile inventory app makes it easy to search or scan items, perform real-time stock checks, and carry out counts directly from your phone or tablet. Barcode generation is also built in.

Integrated procurement to simplify purchasing

Procurement is more than simply reordering stock. To be effective, you need to manage timing, cost control, and process alignment. QuickEasy connects procurement with inventory, financials, and approvals in a unified system.

Supplier price comparisons

Compare multiple supplier quotes before making a purchasing decision. This gives your business cost leverage, especially important when prices fluctuate or you’re negotiating volume deals.

Requisition and approval workflows

Raise purchase requisitions and route them for manager approval automatically. This not only speeds up decision-making, but also enforces internal controls.

Purchase order management

Track purchase orders from creation to fulfilment. QuickEasy logs all supplier interactions and order statuses, reducing follow-up time and improving supplier accountability.

Budget integration

Because procurement sits inside your ERP, you have real-time visibility of committed and actual spend. That means no surprises, and better financial governance.

QuickEasy vs Others: What’s the difference?

Cin7 - a stand-alone inventory management platform - is a global cloud-based inventory and order management platform that serves a wide range of product businesses. It’s a capable tool, particularly for businesses with advanced e‑commerce or retail integrations.

However, for many South African SMEs in manufacturing, printing, packaging, and engineering, these platforms can be overly complicated, expensive, and not entirely suited to local operational needs.

A comparison of inventory and procurement systems

Feature QuickEasy BOS Stand-alone inventory platforms, like Cin7 Built-in ERP functionality Yes – includes finance, CRM, job costing, reports, and production No – integrations needed for financials and production Local support South African and international support team Primarily global support Inventory traceability Batch and serial number tracking included Available Multi-warehouse management Yes Yes Mobile stock app Included Add-on, varies by plan Procurement and approval workflow Fully integrated Available, but workflows vary by plan Pricing Fixed, transparent, local currency Tiered pricing in USD Complexity Streamlines operations. Designed for SMEs with localised needs Best suited for global supply chain complexity E‑commerce focus Moderate – possible via API High – includes B2B and retail integrations

Key takeaways

Stand-alone inventory management systems , like Cin7, are well suited for large retailers or high-volume global trading businesses with strong online sales channels. However, as they are not built into a full-suite business system, they simply add to the long list of stand-alone systems that often result in data silos, disparate information, and incomplete business insights.



, like Cin7, are well suited for large retailers or high-volume global trading businesses with strong online sales channels. However, as they are not built into a full-suite business system, they simply add to the long list of stand-alone systems that often result in data silos, disparate information, and incomplete business insights. QuickEasy , on the other hand, is designed for South African businesses that manufacture, engineer, or deliver bespoke products, where costing, production, procurement, and stock management are closely intertwined. As a single system, this one system unifies a business, brings data together, and gives leadership the information and control they need for proactive oversight.

Final thoughts

Inventory and procurement should work together, not in silos, and not across five different platforms. QuickEasy offers a complete, integrated solution that reflects how South African businesses operate in the real world.

Whether you need to manage raw material availability, avoid stockouts, negotiate better pricing, or reduce over-ordering, QuickEasy gives you the control and visibility you need, without overcomplicating your systems or your spend.

Let’s help you get control over your supply chain. Efficient inventory. Smarter purchasing. One system.

