SA's new Public Procurement Bill will reshape procurement practices and unlock economic growth

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent signing of the Public Procurement Bill into law marked a significant moment for South Africa's supply chain industry and the broader economy, as the legislation is designed to support the growth of local businesses. This Bill is set to transform procurement practices, providing substantial opportunities and advantages for supply chain professionals, businesses, and communities throughout South Africa.

One of the Bill’s key objectives is prioritising local suppliers and promoting free competition. Localising the supply chain, also ensures aftermarket support for products. This approach is expected to notably impact the broader economy by creating jobs, fostering entrepreneurship, and driving innovation within the country.

Beyond these opportunities, the new legislation enables state-owned entities to shift from transactional to strategic procurement. This will create more predictability for suppliers, enhancing bankability for investment.

Removing red tape

Transactional procurement, typically done on a short-term basis, limits predictability and hampers long-term business growth. By removing red tape and reducing bureaucracy, the Bill facilitates this transition to strategic procurement, unlocking public-private partnerships that can improve the efficiency of systems and logistics.

When companies invest in capital goods and expand operations, job creation becomes inevitable, leading to further skills development. The need for training will open doors to partnerships with schools and tertiary institutions, aligning curricula with projected industry demands. Upskilling the workforce will ultimately strengthen the entire supply chain.

The Bill also addresses the long-standing issue of unclear product designation and localisation policies. Prioritising local suppliers and designating specific products for local procurement provides certainty around future investments and upcoming projects, boosting industrialisation. The increased predictability of demand will attract further investment in new technologies, ensuring businesses are better positioned for long-term success.

Driving supplier development

In the longer term, these investments will benefit the entire supply chain, particularly for Small, Medium, and Micro Enterprises (SMMEs). By supporting larger corporations through supplier development, SMMEs—crucial for job creation—will gain access to resources and opportunities that drive entrepreneurship and innovation.

By stimulating economic growth and expanding the tax base, the Public Procurement Bill stands to improve state efficiency. An economically active population reduces the social burden on the state, leading to a more functional public service and a better quality of life for citizens.

This Bill has the potential to change our current situation and foster an inclusive economy. Embracing localisation will encourage investment and reindustrialisation, setting South Africa on a path to sustainable growth.